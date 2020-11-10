Bihar Election Result Live: Election Commission Of India Says 2.7 Cr Of 4.11 Cr Votes Counted Till 5:30 pm

Twitter .

Counting for the Bihar Assembly elections is still going and is likely to go on till late in the evening. According to Election Commission of India, till 5:30 pm 2.7 crores out of total 4.11 crore votes have been counted in Bihar. As of 6:45 pm both BJP and RJD have won 6 seats each. The JD(U) has won 3 and the Congress 2 seats. However, the BJP has been celebrating at its party headquarters in Delhi and Patna. The RJD has repeatedly said that Mahagathbandhan will form government. While the BJP fared well in the by-polls across the country as well, reports say preparations are under way at the headquarters in Delhi for celebrations. The EC said at 1:30 pm that only 1 crore of the 4.10 crore of the votes cast had been counted. The EC also said that the counting was not slow, but there were more EVMs this time. It said that the counting would go on till late evening. The winning alliance needs to get 122 seats to form a government. Here are the live updates: 6:40 pm: Election Commission Says 2.7 Cr Of 4.11 Cr Votes Counted Till 5:30 pm. Looks like Bihar counting is only half-way through. As of 5:30 pm, the Election Commission of India has said, 2.7 crores out of total 4.11 crore votes have been counted. The Election Commission has said multiple times during the day that the results will come late in the night.

The total number of votes counted till 5:30 pm is around 2.7 crores out of total 4.11 crore votes: Deputy Election Commissioner Chandrabhushan Kumar. #BiharElection2020pic.twitter.com/gNcxz19gIb — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

6:10 pm: Results Will Come Late Tonight, Says EC The Election Commission held a second press conference on Tuesday said it will take longer than usual because of the precautions taken because of Covid-19. It said the results will come later tonight. EC general secretary said, “EC has directed that officials need not be in haste or hurry to declare results, they should take as much time as naturally required.” The Hindu reported the EC as saying that the next round of counting will be at 10 pm.

Just in | #EC Secretary General Umesh Sinha says next round of updates will be at 10p.m. — The Hindu (@the_hindu) November 10, 2020

5:50 pm: RJD Says ‘Our Realtime Data Show We’re Ahead In 84 Seats’ The RJD has said in a tweet that according to its own data it was leading in 84 seats. The RJD said, “In many places postal ballots have not been counted.” It asked its workers to stay put till the end.

हमारे Realtime data के अनुसार अभी हम 84 सीटों पर हम अभी आगे है। कई जगह पोस्टल वोटिंग की अभी गिनती नहीं हुई है।आप अंतिम समय तक डटे रहिए। उदाहरण दे रहे है जैसे महनार में 12 हज़ार, फतुआ 14 हज़ार और सूर्यगढ़ा 10 हज़ार से लीड़ कर रहे है लेकिन टीवी पर पीछे दिखा रहा है। — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 10, 2020

5:35 pm: Poorest Of Poor Were Taken Care Of, Says BJP’s Tejasvi Surya On Bihar BJP’s Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya has said in a tweet that BJP’s good performance in Bihar was because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said in the tweet, “BJP’s victory in Bihar is vindication of PM

Narendra Modi’s good governance, especially during COVID-19. Poorest of poor were taken care of by the government. That Bihar didn’t slip back to Jungle Raj is very important for India. Thank every Bihari for trusting NDA again.”

BJP’s victory in Bihar is vindication of PM @narendramodi’s good governance, especially during COVID-19. Poorest of poor were taken care of by the government.



That Bihar didn’t slip back to Jungle Raj is very important for India.



Thank every Bihari for trusting NDA again. — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 10, 2020

5:32 pm: Celebrations In BJP HQ

Watch | BJP supporters gather at party office in Delhi, where senior leaders are expected to speak shortly.#ResultsWIthNDTV#BiharElectionResultspic.twitter.com/8CTwyclypD — NDTV (@ndtv) November 10, 2020

5:30 pm: Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Blames ‘Vote Cutter’ AIMIM For Poor Performance Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has blamed Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM for its poor performance in the Bihar elections. Chowdhury told ANI, “BJP’s tact of using (Asaduddin) Owaisi Sahab’s party in the Bihar elections has succeeded to an extent. All secular parties should be alert about vote cutter Owaisi Sahab.” The Congress is leading in 19 seats and has won 1 seat.

BJP's tact of using (Asaduddin) Owaisi Sahab's party in the Bihar elections has succeeded to an extent. All secular parties should be alert about vote cutter Owaisi Sahab: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury #BiharElectionResultspic.twitter.com/r1zMdmhywj — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

5:08 pm: BJP, JD(U), RJD Win 2 Seats Each So Far, BJP Set To Emerge As Single Largest Party The BJP, JD(U) and RJD have officially won 2 seats each. But the BJP is leading on 73 more seats and JD(U) in 40. The RJD is leading in 69 seats. If the current numbers hold the NDA will have an easy win with the BJP as the single-largest party.

4:50 pm: BJP’s First Win — Ram Chandra Prasad from Hayaghat BJP’s Ram Chandra Prasad has won from Hayaghat with a margin of 10,252. While Prasad received 66,928 votes, the trailing candidate, RJD’s Bhola Yadav, won 56,508 4:43 pm: JD(U)’s Ashok Kumar Chodhary Wins Sakra Ashok Kumar Chodhary has won the elections from Sakra, he contested on a JD(U) ticket. He won by a margin of 1,537 votes against Congress’s Umesh Kumar Ram. 4:31 pm: JD(U)’s Shashibhushan Hajari Wins Kusheshwar Asthan In the second win declared by the Election Commission, the JD(U)’s Shashibhushan Hajari has won from Kusheshwar Asthan. He won by a margin of 7,376 votes against Congress’s Dr Ashok Kumar. Hajari won 53,952 votes while Kumar won 46,576 votes. The JD(U) is now leading in 44 seats. 4:17 pm: Mahagathbandhan Will Form Govt, Says RJD The RJD, despite trends showing the BJP taking the lead, has said in a tweet that they will form government in Bihar. “We are in touch with candidates and workers across the state and the information coming from all districts is in our favour,” the RJD said in a statement. “Counting will go on till late in the night. The Mahagathbandhan will form government. All candidates and counting agents should remain in the counting centres till counting is over,” the tweet said.

हम सभी क्षेत्रों के उम्मीदवारों और कार्यकर्ताओं से संपर्क में है और सभी जिलों से प्राप्त सूचना हमारे पक्ष में है। देर रात तक गणना होगी। महागठबंधन की सरकार सुनिश्चित है। बिहार ने बदलाव कर दिया है। सभी प्रत्याशी और काउंटिंग एजेंट मतगणना पूरी होने तक काउंटिंग हॉल में बने रहें। — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 10, 2020

4:05 pm: BJP Headquarters Being Prepared For Celebrations NDTV says the BJP headquarters in Delhi are being reading for celebrations. If EC trends are to be considered so far, BJP will emerge as the single-largest party. The party is now leading in 77 seats.

3:54 pm: RJD’s Lalit Yadav Wins Darbhanga Rural In First Seat Called By EC RJD’s Lalit Yadav has won the Darbhanga Rural seat by a margin of 2,019 votes, in the first win called by the EC. RJD is now leading in 62 seats. Faraz Fathmi of JD(U) was the main contender against Yadav. While Yadav won 64,694 votes, Fathmi won 62,675.

#BiharElectionResults: EC declares first result of polls- RJD's Lalit Yadav wins Darbhanga Rural



NDA leading on 129 - BJP 73, JDU 49, VIP 5, HAM 2



Mahagathbandhan ahead on 103 - RJD 64 (1 seat won) Congress 20, Left 18



BSP leading on 2, AIMIM on 4, LJP on 1 & independents on 4 pic.twitter.com/I42uR8MKvH — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

3:10 pm: ‘Like A T-20 Match, Result Only After Last Ball,’ Says RJD “It’s like a T-20 match. The result will be decided only when the last ball of the match is bowled,” Bihar RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari told The Indian Express. 3.04 pm: Election Commission Trends At 3 pm BJP is leading in 73 seats, Congress in 21, JD(U) in 49 and RJD in 66.

2.50 pm: Jitan Ram Manjhi Leads In Imamganj Former Bihar chief minister Manjhi, who was earlier trailing in Imamganj, is leading now by a margin of 7,300 votes. 2:21 pm: RJD Says ‘See You In A Few Hours’ Even as early trends have brought in bad news for the Mahagathbandhan, the RJD has said “see you in a few hours”. “We will see you in a few hours and will prove that we did what we had said,” RJD MP Manoj Jha told ANI.

We will see you in a few hours and will prove that we did what we had said: Manoj Jha, RJD MP



The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 103 seats, behind NDA which is leading on over 125 seats. #BiharElectionResultspic.twitter.com/tlsatW1FR4 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

2:20 pm: Celebrations In BJP Office ANI tweeted photos of celebrations at the BJP office in Patna after the latest trends. According to latest EC figures the NDA is leading in 127 seats — BJP is leading in 73 seats, JD(U) in 48 and Vikassheel Insaan Party in 6. The Mahagathbandhan is leading in 104 — RJD is leading in 67 seats, Congress in 19 and Left in 18.

Patna: A BJP supporter blows a conch shell, others cheer at party office as NDA is leading as per the latest Election Commission trends.#BiharElectionResultspic.twitter.com/E6wrEdJbRB — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

1:45 pm: Counting Not Slow, No Doubt On Integrity Of EVMs, Says EC Chandrabhushan Kumar, deputy election commissioner, said in a press conference, that counting of votes were not slow, but there were more EVMs so counting may take longer. “Postal ballots have also increased. We have set up more counting centres keeping this in mind,” he said. On statements of EVM hacking, Sudeep Jain, deputy election commissioner, said that EVMs were tamper proof. “There is no doubt on the integrity of EVMs,” he said. 1:40 pm: EC Says Over 1 Crore Votes Counted The Election Commission has now said over 1 crore votes have been counted so far. And because of Covid-19 there was a 63% increase in number of polling booths. There will be 35 rounds of counting, said Chandrabhushan Kumar, deputy election commissioner in a press conference. He said that because of Covid, there are more locations for counting. Kumar said that postal ballots received at centres till 8 am today will be counted. 1:15 pm: Only 92 Lakh Of 4.10 Cr Votes Cast Have Been Counted, Says Bihar CEO HR Srinivas

Around 4.10 crore votes were cast, 92 lakh votes counted so far. Earlier there used to 25-26 rounds of counting, this time it went up to around 35 rounds. So the counting well continue till late evening: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar, HR Srinivas#BiharElection2020pic.twitter.com/UH9uW5lht2 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

1:10 pm: Only 20% Of Votes Have Been Counted So Far, Says EC Bihar’s chief electoral officer HR Srinivas told The Hindu’s political editor Nistula Hebbar that counting could take place till ‘late evening’. He said that only 20% of votes have been counted and 3 crore votes are still to be counted.

“Counting of votes for Bihar Elections 2020 will take place till ‘late evening’. Only about 80 lakhs (around 20%) votes counted till now and over 3 crore votes still to be counted”- Bihar EC Srinivas — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) November 10, 2020

12.58 pm: Only 20% votes counted, counting to go on till late evening, says EC Bihar EC HR Srinivas said counting of votes will take place till ‘late evening’. “Only about 80 lakhs (around 20%) votes counted till now and over 3 crore votes still to be counted,” he said at a press conference. 12:35 pm: Congress Leaders Udit Raj Alleges ‘EVM Hack’ As NDA Leads As NDA goes head of the Mahagathbandhan, Congress leader Udit Raj has now indicated that EVMs may be hacked. He took to Twitter to say, “If devices being sent to Mars and the Moon can be controlled from Earth, then can EVMs not be hacked?” Raj also said, “If the US held elections through EVMs, would Trump have lost?”

जब मंगल ग्रह &चाँद की ओर जाते उपक्रम की दिशा को धरती से नियंत्रित किया जा सकता है तो ईवीएम हैक क्यों नही की जा सकती ? — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) November 10, 2020

अमेरिका में अगर ईवीएम से चुनाव होता तो क्या ट्रम्प हार सकते थे ? — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) November 10, 2020

12:20 pm: NDA Continues To Trudge Ahead Of Mahagathbandhan The NDA continued to trudge ahead of the Mahagathbandhan with BJP leading in leading in 72 seats, JD(U) in 47 seats and Vikassheel Insaan Party in 7 making the total 126 seats (past the halfway mark.) The Mahagathbandhan is, meanwhile, leading in 102 seats with RJD leading in 62, Congress in 21 and Left parties in 19 seats. 12:05 pm: EC Numbers Project BJP As Single Largest Party The BJP is leading in 73 seats, RJD in 60, JD(U) in 47, Congress in 21 and LJP in 5 pm. 11:55 am: Now Tej Pratap Yadav Leads In Hasanpur RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav, who was trailing earlier, is now leading with 13,153 votes, while his main opponent Raj Kumar Ray of the JD(U) is trailing with 10,511 votes. 11:45 am: BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh Tells NDTV ‘LJP Cutting Into JD(U) Votes’ BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh tells NDTV, “We have assured that we will form the government in Bihar, despite what exit polls said, because we worked on the ground.” On JD(U) losing seats this time, Singh said that it was not a big drop in popularity of Nitish Kumar, but “cut in votes” because of LJP. “In Arariya, JD(U) and LJP are both contesting. We are seeing nuksan because of that,” Singh said. “The work we have seen under Nitishji’s lead, and the effect of Modiji is working,” Singh said. 11:40 am: BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya Says ‘It’s Modi Magic’ BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya says it is too early to say anything, but “Yeh Modiji ka jadu hai (This is Modi magic).” He says even though the JD(U) numbers are lower, it is likely that Nitish Kumar will remain chief minister if the NDA comes to power. 11:30 am: BJP Leads In 70 Seats, JD(U) In 48, RJD In 62 The BJP is surging ahead of the RJD, according to EC numbers. The BJP is leading in 70 seats, while the RJD is leading in 62 seats as of 11:30 am. JD(U) is leading in 48 seats and the Congress in 20.

11:28 am: RJD’s Don Anant Singh Leads In Mokama RJD’s Don Anant Singh is leading with 2,305 votes as of 11 am. He is contesting against JD(U)’s Rajiv Lochan Narayan Singh, who won 1,146 votes so far. Read:

11:00 am: Luv Sinha Trails In Bankipur Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, who contested on a Congress ticket from Bankipur is trailing having received only 1,097. BJP’s Nitin Nabin is leading with 2,385 votes. Read more:

10:55 am: ‘Tejashwi Bhava, Bihar’ Tejpratap Wishes Brother

तेजस्वी भवः बिहार! — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) November 10, 2020

10:50 am: It’s Not Over Till It’s Over: Amit Malviya On Bihar BJP IT Cells chief Amit Malviya said on Tuesday that the BJP was doing very well in Bihar. He said, “It is doing much better than what the exit polls had predicted... It is not over till its over.”

The BJP is doing very well across. It is leading in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and even Telangana by-polls... Not to mention Bihar where, along with its allies, it is doing much better than what the exit polls had predicted...



It is not over till its over. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 10, 2020

10:45 am: Tejashwi Yadav Lead In Raghopur With Small Margin Tejashwi Yadav, who has been the face of the RJD in the run up to the Bihar elections, is leading from Raghopur with a small margin. He has received 2,445 so far, while BJP’s Satish Kumar has received 1,990 votes. 10:40 am: Jitan Ram Manjhi Trailing In Imamganj Numbers from Election Commission show that former Bihar chief minister, Jitan Ram Manjhi, is trailing in Imamganj with only 3,815 votes. Meanwhile RJD’s Uday Narayan Choudhary is leading with 5,822 votes. Read more here:

10:15 am: Tejpratap Trails In Hasanpur, Show EC Numbers RJD’s Tejpratap Yadav and brother of Tejashwi is trailing from Hasanpur with 1,755 votes. JD(U)’s Raj Kumar Ray is leading with 3,120 votes. Read more here 👇🏽

10:06 am: BJP’s Shreyasi Singh Leads In Jamui Ace shooter and BJP candidate Shreyasi Singh is leading from the Jamui constituency, according to early trends on the Election Commission’s website. She has received 4,895, while her main opponent Vijay Prakash of RJD has so far received 2,465 votes. Read more:

9:50 am: JD(U)‘s KC Tyagi Says ‘We Welcome People’s Mandate’ KC Tyagi, a Rajya Sabha MP, and general secretary of the JD(U) already accepted defeat. “It is not RJD that defeated us but other factors,” he told NDTV. He mentioned the bad economy and the Covid-19 pandemic. He said, “We welcome people’s mandate.” “Only because of Covid,” he said. 9:30 am: EC Numbers Show BJP Surging Ahead In Leads

9:12 am BJP Leads In 8 Seats, JD(U) In 3, RJD In 3 According to latest numbers from the Election Commission, the BJP is leading in 8 seats, the JD(U) in 3 and RJD in 3. The Congress is leading in one seat. 8.27 am: Early trends Early trends reported by NDTV put the Mahagathbandhan ahead in 36 sets and the NDA in 34. Hindustan Times also puts the Grand Alliance ahead with leads in 30 seats and NDA leads in 20. Meanwhile, News18 Bihar Jharkhand shows the Mahagathbandhan leading in 29 seats while NDA leads in 27. Background In 2015, BJP had won 53 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly while JD(U) managed to get 71. RJD won 80 seats and Congress got 27. The LJP leaving the NDA is said to have beaten the prospects of JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar returning as the chief minister of the state for the fourth time in a row. While LJP chief Chirag Paswan has repeatedly hinted support for the BJP, he has also attacked Kumar saying he will never be able to come to power again. During the third phase of polling, Paswan had said, “I have worked on the ground, working hard for the party all alone. One thing is clear, both the phases have confirmed this thing and the third phase will put a final stamp on it, that Nitish Kumar will never become the Chief Minister again.” India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that the LJP has possibly cut into the votes of the JD(U) by splitting “by splitting the SC-Paswan and the upper caste votes”. The party had fielded candidates across Bihar against the JD(U). Counting centres and security Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has said that a maximum of three counting centres each have been set up in four districts of East Champaran (which has 12 assembly constituencies), Gaya (10 constituencies), Siwan (eight constituencies) and Begusarai (seven). Other districts either have one or two counting centres each. In Patna, PTI reported, votes for all the 14 assembly constituencies will be counted at just one centre set up at A.N. College. There will be 30 counting halls at the college. Bihar Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivasa said the Election Commission has established a three-tier security system for strong rooms (housing the Electronic Voting Machines) and the counting centres. The inner core is being guarded by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), then there is the Bihar Military Police (BMP) and then the district police, he told reporters. “We have deployed 19 companies of CAPF just for the security of the strong rooms and counting centres. Besides, we have 59 CAPF companies to ensure law and order during and in the aftermath of the counting process,” he said. One CAPF company comprises around 100 personnel. The CEO said the Election Commission will strictly deal with any “anti-social” elements who indulges in “hooliganism” during or in the aftermath of the counting. Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar said CCTV cameras have been installed in the control rooms. “Their display is in the District Election Officers offices. And they are also being monitored regularly by the Chief Electoral Officer,” he said. Two counting centres in Bhagalpur district — Government Polytechnic College, Barari and Women’s ITI — will count votes for seven assembly seats. Display screens have been set up and two tents erected at each counting centre for journalists and security personnel. Arrangements are being made to put seven tables in each of the 14 halls. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in and around the counting centres to prevent gathering of people. In Bhojpur district, the votes for all the seven assembly constituencies will be counted at one centre at the Bazar Samiti Godown in Arrah. Safety from Covid-19 PTI reported that the EC has taken steps to ensure that guidelines are strictly followed during the counting. Every counting centre will have adequate amounts of sanitisers and face masks have been made mandatory.