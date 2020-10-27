Back In NDA, Jitan Ram Manjhi Set To Face A Three-Cornered Fight In Imamganj

Former Bihar chief minister and the president of Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) Jitan Ram Manjhi is seeking a re-election from the Imamganj constituency in the upcoming Assembly polls.

A three-cornered fight will take place in the reserved assembly segment with Manjhi contesting against former Speaker of Bihar assembly and RJD candidate Uday Narayan Choudhary.

Choudhary had won from the seat four times before losing to Manjhi in 2015, Hindustan Times pointed out.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has fielded Shobha Sinha, the daughter-in-law of Ramswaroop Paswan who was a former MLA from Imamganj.

There are a total of 10 candidates in the fray on the seat which will go to vote in the first phase on October 28.

Manjhi last month quit the RJD-led Grand Alliance after claiming that he was ignored by the rest of the gathbandhan and announced his plans to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).