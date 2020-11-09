Will Congress's Luv Sinha Beat Incumbent BJP MLA Nitin Nabin In Bankipur?

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Congress candidate from Bankipur assembly seat, Luv Sinha campaigning door to door for Bihar Assembly election, on October 18, 2020 in Patna.

Luv Sinha, actor and son of politician and actor Shatrughan Sinha, is contesting his first elections from Bihar’s Bankipur constituency in the Bihar Assembly elections 2020.

Bankipur comes under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency from where Luv Sinha’s father Shatrughan Sinha has been elected as a member of Parliament.

Sinha’s main opponent is Nitin Nabin, the incumbent BJP MLA from the constituency.

The seat went to polls during the second phase on November 4 and saw a voter turnout of 35.89%.

Sinha has said, during the run up to the polls, that he was well aware of the challenges ahead of him.

He told PTI in October, “It is a BJP bastion, they have all the money power and organisational power in the world right now. Does that mean you don’t contest? No, it means you contest and do your best. The public will decide and we will have to accept their decision.”

Sinha also said that it was not he who chose the Congress, but the Congress who chose him.

The PTI report quoted him as saying, “The Congress noted the work I had done even when my father was part of BJP. I have worked here with my father since 2009. I am sure the party noticed my work in the previous elections and that is why they considered me for this ticket.”

Sinha’s father Shatrughan Sinha won the Patna Sahib constituency as part of the BJP, but when he was not given a ticket in 2019, he joined the Congress. He lost the seat to Ravi Shankar Prasad in 2019.

Sinha has promised “work” and said that he is “here to stay”. He told The Week magazine while campaigning, “I am here to stay. I am not promising to turn Bankipur to Singapore or that I will bring change overnight. It is a lie. But I will promise what I am capable of, what an MLA is capable of. I am promising work.”

(With inputs from PTI)