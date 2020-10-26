Bihar: Will RJD Candidate Don Anant Singh Retain Mokama Seat?

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Anant Singh during the police raid at his house on June 24, 2015 in Patna.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Anant Singh, currently lodged in Bihar’s Beur jail under an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case, from the Mokama seat in Bihar Assembly elections.

He is contesting against JD(U)’s Rajiv Lochan Narayan Singh and LJP’s Suresh Singh Nishad.

Singh won from this seat as an independent candidate in the 2015 assembly election and was with the JD(U) earlier.

The MLA has over 25 cases registered against him since 1976, including eight murder cases. He was arrested in the UAPA case after weapons including AK-47 were found from his house last year.