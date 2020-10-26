Bihar Elections: Many Factors Are In Favour Of Shreyasi Singh, BJP's Jamui Candidate

Speaking about her decision to contest the polls, Singh told The New Indian Express, “Politics may be a career to others but for me, it is a god-given chance for rendering service to humanity because service to humanity is service to God.”

She is the daughter of Union minister Digvijay Singh and even her mother Putul Kumari had won the by-elections to the Lok Sabha in 2010.

Ace shooter and BJP candidate from Jamui, Shreyasi Singh will take on RJD’s Vijay Prakash in the 2020 Bihar elections.

Singh told the newspaper that she would like to build a sports complex in Jamui and would like to bring “sportsmanship” to politics.

She said, “I will try to bring hard work and sportsmanship to politics. We are trained to function under the high pressure and will take all the challenges that a political career throws my way to make Jamui a land of genius given under equal opportunity and all needed supports.

Singh, who won gold in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, has also found support from Chirag Paswan, the LJP MP from Jamui.

The seat goes to polls during the first phase of the Bihar elections on October 28.

PTI reported that the primary battle from the seat is between Singh, Prakash, and BJP rebel candidate Ajay Pratap, who is contesting on RLSP ticket.

A look at the existing social matrix shows that Rajputs and Yadavs are almost equal in number in the constituency that has an electorate of over 2.91 lakh.

While the BJP’s nominee is a Rajput, her principal opponent is a Yadav.

The constituency also has significant population of Muslims, Dalits, including Paswans, the support base of the LJP, Extremely Backward Classes, OBCs, besides upper castes like Brahmins and Bhumihars.

Vijay Prakash (49), the sitting MLA, is a brother of former union minister Jai Prakash Narain Yadav, a close associate of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. He served as a minister in the Grand Alliance government in 2015.

Due to the presence of Ajay Pratap and Sumit Kumar Singh, son of former state minister Narendra Singh, Rajput votes could see a division to the disadvantage of Shreyasi Singh, PTI reported.

But, locals told the agency that some other factors are working in her favour.

Besides being young and a popular sports figure, she is one among the only two women candidates for the seat, the other being an Independent.

Shreyasi Singh also has the support of Chirag Paswan whose LJP has not fielded a candidate for the seat. Paswan sent good wishes to his “younger sister” and appealed to the party workers to support her.

In addition to Paswans, Mushars, a Mahadalit community, which also has a sizeable number of voters in the constituency, are also favourably inclined towards her as its leader Jitan Ram Manjhi is a partner in the NDA. The Dalits and other poor sections of the society, collectively called “Pachpaniya” locally, are rooting for her because they are ardent supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They said the Centre provided free foodgrains to the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic, three gas cylinders free of cost and Rs 500 in Jan Dhan accounts. “We will support whosoever is the representative of Modi,” Matloo Rajak, a native of Naukadih village said.

Arvind Thakur of neighbouring Bithalpur village echoed his sentiments. Gender is also a positive factor for her. Many women of even Yadav caste are rooting for Shreyasi Singh.

“Let the men of our family vote for a Yadav male, we will support ‘behna’ (sister) Shreyasi in this election,” Renu Yadav of Lathane village said.

Sulochana Devi, of the same caste, also backed Singh.

(With PTI inputs)