Ayodhya: 5 Things The Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Is Distracting You From

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A woman in Ayodhya lights lamps on the eve of the Ram Mandir 'Bhoomi Pujan' on August 4, 2020.

All eyes will be on Ayodhya on Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir, promised by the BJP and demanded by the RSS for decades. An unspecified amount of money has been spent to clean and deck up Ayodhya for the ceremony, which is expected to be attended by many bigwigs even amid the health risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The massive temple, dedicated to the Hindu god Ram in what many believers consider to be his birthplace, will be built where the Babri Masjid once stood. The Ram Mandir is the fruition of a campaign that was begun in earnest by LK Advani, then BJP chief, with his Rath Yatra in October 1990. In two years, it led to the demolition of the Babri Masjid and then communal riots across the country The case regarding the Babri Masjid’s demolition is yet to attain legal closure, but last year, the Supreme Court ruled that a trust could build the temple on the disputed land in Ayodhya, and that Muslims could build a mosque on 5 acres allotted to them separately. The grand ceremony will take place even as Indians deal with a number of worrying developments. While many news channels jostle to get minute-by-minute updates from the Ram Mandir ceremony to their viewers, here are five important things that it is distracting you from.

A year after Article 370 The BJP’s decision to hold the grand ceremony on the first anniversary of the shock abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu & Kashmir, is no coincidence. While many ordinary Kashmiris still live under restrictions, including a fresh curfew, thousands of others, including many political leaders, are still under detention. Some leaders such as Omar Abdullah have recently been freed, but others such as Mehbooba Mufti continue to be under what the Modi government has called preventive detention. The year in Kashmir was also marked by the longest internet ban in any democracy and only 2G internet has been restored this year, making life difficult for students and employees. While the Modi government has maintained that people in Kashmir are happy with the decision, reports from the ground have proved otherwise. In 2019, India dropped ten places to 51 in a global democracy index mainly because of “an erosion of civil liberties” that included the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A. Coronavirus cases PM Modi is not a believer in press conferences or taking questions from journalists. So it’s no surprise that his approach to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic has not been very different. While India has now recorded over 1,910,681 cases, Modi has only addressed the nation through televised videos. He announced a strict lockdown with little notice, leading to a mass exodus of migrant workers across the country. While he asked Indians to bang thalis and light diyas, public hospitals remained understaffed and frontline workers alleged they have not received salaries. Public health experts have questioned the government’s hard lockdown strategy as well. While prominent politicians including home minister Amit Shah are being treated at private hospitals, elected representatives from the BJP have made bizarre and unscientific claims that building the Ram Mandir will curb coronavirus.

