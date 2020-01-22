India Dropped 10 Spots In Annual Democracy Index. Here's Why

ASSOCIATED PRESS Protesters hold placards and national flag behind a police barricade during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi, December 20, 2019.

India dropped ten places to the 51st spot in the The Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2019 Democracy Index released on Wednesday, mainly because of “an erosion of civil liberties in the country”.

The report, titled ‘A year of democratic setbacks and popular protest’, looks at the state of democracy across 165 countries and two territories. In the 2019 index the average global score for democracy fell from 5.48 in 2018 to 5.44, the research group said, “this is the worst average global score since the index was first produced in 2006”.

The 2019 result, the report noted, was worse than that recorded in 2010, in the wake of the global economic and financial crisis. The average global score fell to 5.46 in 2010.

The decline is mainly driven by a “sharp regression in Latin America and

Sub-Saharan Africa, a lesser one in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region”. Democracies in Asia also had a tumultuous year.

While Thailand’s score improved in 2019, India dropped ten places in the Democracy Index’s global ranking to the 51st place. India’s score in 2019 was its worst ranking since the inception of the Democracy Index in 2006, as Bloomberg noted.

India’s overall score fell from 7.23 in 2018 to 6.90 in 2019. Here are the reasons mentioned in the report for the regression in India:

— Detailing the erosion of civil liberties, the report said that the government abrogated Article 370 and repealed Article 35A, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

Jammu and Kashmir is now divided into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. “Ahead of the move, the government deployed a large number of troops in J&K, imposed various other security measures and placed local leaders under house arrest, including those with pro-India credentials. The

government also restricted internet access in the state.”

The Narendra Modi government imposed the internet ban in Jammu and Kashmir in August last year, and only partially restored broadband and 2G internet this month. Several political leaders, including Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, were detained ahead of the government’s announcement on the abrogation of Article 370. They are yet to be released.