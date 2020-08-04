Article 370: One Year On, Kashmir’s ‘Pony Wallas’ Risk Their Lives As Timber Smugglers

PAHALGAM, Jammu and Kashmir – Twice a week in the past four months, A has mounted his horse at dusk and ridden for more than an hour to a meeting point deep inside the forests of Lidder Valley in south Kashmir. Together with other out-of-work Kashmiris of Anantnag district, 46-year-old A, father to four children, has hacked at the majestic pine trees with his ax.

In a recent conversation with HuffPost India, A said he was a “pony walla” who longed for the days when he used Shaira, his horse, to ferry tourists around the picturesque town of Pahalgam, instead of smuggling timber to local construction holders or hoteliers.

“When I axed a pine tree for the first time, my heart pounded and my hands shivered. For days, I did not offer prayers. I don’t know whether Allah will forgive me for it,” he said.

Pahalgam, a hub of tourism, is yet to recover from the blow dealt by the Narendra Modi government on 5 August, when it revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomy, demoted India’s only Muslim majority state to a Union Territory, and placed the conflict-ridden region under a months-long lockdown and communication ban.

Just when Kashmir had started down a slow road to recovery, and the local administration restored the internet albeit a slow 2G network, the coronavirus pandemic hit India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a nationwide lockdown on 25 March.

J&K’s first coronavirus case was reported on 18 March from Srinagar.

President of Pony Walla Association Pahalgam, Ghulam Nabi Lone, said 2,500 “pony wallas” in the area are jobless. “Many have sold their properties to feed their families. We are living on God’s mercy,” he said.

HuffPost India spoke with over a dozen people who had worked in the tourism sector in Pahalgam in Anantnag, and Yousmarg in Budgam district, and were now involved in timber smuggling.

Modi’s government’s actions one year ago and the more recent pandemic have forced them into a dangerous life of crime with devastating consequences not only for them and their families, but also their forests and environment that is already suffering intense degradation.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president Sheikh Ashiq said that Kashmir had suffered economic losses worth Rs 40,000 crore since August, last year. “Kashmir’s economy is sinking and nearing collapse,” he said. “It’s a matter of survival for a major section of the society. If things continue like this, it will have grave social impact.”

The chief forest conservation officer of Kashmir, Irfan Rasool, said that timber smuggling is a big industry, and most of it is consumed locally for constructing houses and in the hotel sector. The pandemic, Rasool said, paved the way for a rise in timber smuggling. In April and May, he said the forest department had seized 4,342 cubic feet of timber from smugglers, confiscated 13 vehicles and 41 horses used in timber smuggling, and filed 103 First Information Reports (FIRs).

“With guards unable to patrol far flung areas and local incomes plummeting, timber smuggling has become a viable option for many,” he said. “People prefer to buy illegal timber because it is cheaper and easily available.”

Under the Indian Forestry Act 1927, the penalty for smuggling timber is imprisonment for two years or a fine of Rs 25,000.

A, who has resorted to timber smuggling, said his family had no agricultural land and he had spent all his savings in the past 11 months.

“I hold this forest sacred. But I commit this sin to feed my family.” he said.