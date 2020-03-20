LIVE: Delhi Closes All Malls, Offices In Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur Closed Till March 31

Hindustan Times via Getty Images MStaff of Bank of Baroda wear protective mask while working in bank at Byculla because of Corona pandemic, on March 17, 2020 in Mumbai.

India reported its fourth coronavirus death on Thursday as the total number of cases of COVID-19 crossed 200. While most of the states and UT’s have imposed restrictions, inching towards partial shutdown and India has banned landing of all international commercial passenger flights from March 22 for a week. The Punjab government has announced suspension of public transport services from Friday midnight and restricted public gatherings to less than 20. Coronavirus: Symptoms, Prevention, Helplines, All You Need To Know How Long Coronavirus Lives On Clothes, And How To Wash Them What The Govt’s Coronavirus Advisory Means By ‘Home Quarantine’ Here are the day’s updates: 3.01 pm: Maharashtra’s SSC board cancels exams for Class 1-8 Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad said that all exams for classes 1 to 8 are cancelled and all students will be promoted to next classes without exam. These decisions are for the schools under the SSC board. Exams for class 9 and 11 will be conducted after April 15. All teachers, except the ones for class 10, can work from home. The two remaining exams for Class 10 will be held as as per schedule, she said. 2.49 pm: New helpline numbers in Karnataka The government has set up two new helpline numbers: 080-46848600 and 080-66692000 This is apart from the existing helpline number 104. 2.36 pm: Will decide on functioning of Mumbai locals after 48 hours, says minister “A decision will be taken after monitoring crowd next 48 hours. People should stay at home. Except for essential services,” Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said. He warned that the state government would be forced to shut down local trains if crowd is not controlled, Indian Express reported. 2.31 pm: Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus “I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago,” Kapoor wrote on Instagram. “Contact mapping of people I’ve been in touch with is underway,” the singer said.

2.25: All offices Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur to be closed till March 31 Maharashtra has decided to close all offices except those providing essential services and commodities in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Pimpri Chinchwad until March 31, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced 2.09 pm: All malls in Delhi to be shut, says CM Arvind Kejriwal Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that all malls in Delhi will be closed. Only grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in the malls will remain open.

In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all Malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegtable shops in them) — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 20, 2020

1.35 pm: China exonerates Dr Li Wenliang reprimanded for warning about coronavirus outbreak China has exonerated a doctor who was officially reprimanded for warning about the coronavirus outbreak and later died of the disease, a startling admission of error by the ruling Communist Party that generally bodes no challenges to its authority, AP reported. The party’s top disciplinary body said the police force in Wuhan had revoked its admonishment of Dr Li Wenliang that had included a threat of arrest. It also said a “solemn apology” had been issued to Li’s family and that two police officers, identified only by their surnames, had been issued “disciplinary punishments” for the original handling of the matter. 1.32 pm: Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury essentials not available in markets During Question Hour in Lok Sabha, Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said while his party is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in efforts to combat coronavirus, after his address to the nation, “the markets are on fire”. Chowdhury said that prices of commodities, including food items had gone up and essential items were fast disappearing from market shelves. “Masks are not available ... hoarders are stocking up things,” he said amid protests by Treasury benches. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi responded saying the government had taken effective steps to deal with the outbreak. 1.25pm: Fitch cuts India’s growth forecast Fitch Ratings has cut India’s growth forecast to 5.1% for FY 2020-21, saying supply chain disruptions in the wake of coronavirus outbreak are likely to hit investment and exports. It also said that with global GDP falling, the world is in “recession territory”. Fitch had in December 2019 projected India to grow at 5.6% in 2020-21 and 6.5% in the following year.



Taking novel measures to ensure hygiene and prevent the spread of COVID-19, Railways installs unique mechanism to operate lifts without touching buttons at the North Western Railway Headquarters in Jaipur. #IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/qaJQp4Fbqj — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 20, 2020

12.43 pm: Two Kerala NRIs test positive for coronavirus A Malayali nurse in England’s Newcastle and a Kannur native in Oman’s Salalah have tested positive for coronavirus, Malayali Manorama reported. 12.25 pm: Kolkata man, with UK travel history, is Bengal’s second coronavirus patient A Kolkata resident with a recent travel history to the United Kingdom has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making it the second confirmed case in West Bengal, a state government official said on Friday. The man, a resident of Ballygunge area, had returned from the UK on March 13 and was admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital on March 19 with symptoms of COVID-19. 12.02 pm: Italian tourist, who officials say recovered from coronavirus, dies in Jaipur A 69-year-old Italian tourist who had “recovered” from novel coronavirus died at a private hospital in Jaipur, SMS Medical College principal Sudhir Bhandari told PTI on Friday. The tourist had a massive cardiac arrest late on Thursday night. The man was a heart and lungs patient, and recovered from COVID-19 at the SMS Hospital, according to Bhandari. The man preferred shifting to a private hospital, so he was allowed to be shifted to the Fortis hospital on Thursday morning, Bhandari said. “He was fine in the SMS Hospital and he was fit from our side,” he said 11.50 am: 206 individuals have tested positive so far, says ICMR “A total of 206 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases,” the Indian Council of Medical Research said in its latest update. A total of 14,376 samples from 13,486 individuals have been tested, it added. 11.26 am: Ram Navami celebration in Ayodhya cancelled Quint’s Aishwarya S Iyer tweeted that the massive Ram Navami celebrations planned in Ayodhya have been cancelled.

BREAKING: Ram Navami celebrations cancelled in Ayodhya which was to be held between 25 March to 2 April as a precaution to spread of coronavirus.



Confirmed by VHP office Lucknow and Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas senior member Mahant Kalyan Das.



More details soon. @TheQuint — Aishwarya S Iyer (@iyersaishwarya) March 20, 2020

The Uttar Pradesh government had allowed for the mela in Ayodhya despite the state’s own advisories against large gatherings. On Thursday, CM Yogi Adityanath asked people to hold religious ceremonies at home. Ayodhya’s Chief Medical Officer Ghanshyam Singh had raised concerns about the event, which lakhs were expected to attend, and advised the district administration to cancel the mela. 11.10 am: Two Kerala MLAs quarantined after meeting person with coronavirus MLAs of Kasargod and Manjeshwar constituencies— NA Nellikkunnu and MC Kamaruddin—are north Kerala are in home quarantine after coming in contact with a coronavirus positive person. According to Mathrubhumi, they met the person at marriage ceremonies and public functions. The patient has been quarantined at Kasaragod general hospital. 10.57 am: ‘Indian govt must act’: Shashi Tharoor lists out plans proposed by other countries

Britain’s government has proposed $400 billion in loans& $35 billion in directstate aid to individuals &firms in need. France's govt: $50 billion in spending, plus $320 billion in loan guarantees, as part of a new emergency budget. US: $1 trillion. India's Govt must act. #COVID19 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 20, 2020

US is weighing various plans to send cheques of between $1,000&$2,000 to most Americans. Dutch govt will cover 90% of salaries lost because of reductions in work hours. Danish government will shoulder 75% of wages to prevent affected companies from carrying out layoffs. @ProfCong — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 20, 2020

10.37 am: Odisha reports 2nd coronavirus case Odisha has reported the second confirmed case of novel coronavirus after a man who returned from a COVID-19-affected country tested positive, the state health department said. “Today 14 samples were tested at RMRC (Regional Medical Research Centre) Bhubaneswar out of which one is positive for #COVID2019,” the Health and Family Welfare Department tweeted on Thursday night. 10.33 am: Shiv Sena editorial questions why Parliament is still in session An editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece ’Saamana on Friday said that on the one hand PM Modi appeals to the public to practice social distancing, while on the other he allows Parliament to function for political reasons. In his address to the country on Thursday night, Modi had asked the entire country to observe ‘Janta curfew’ on Sunday. He also asked people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible. According to PTI, the editorial said that thousands of MPs, officials and members of the staff come together in Parliament. “Shutting down or slowing down the government work on one hand, but being adamant in keeping the Parliament session on the other is certainly not aimed at keeping up the great democratic traditions,” it said. 10.30 am: Suspected coronavirus patient flees hospital in Punjab A 26-year-old woman suspected to be suffering from coronavirus was booked for fleeing from the hospital in Punjab, police said on Friday. The woman, a resident of Mohali, had returned from the US and was taken to a government hospital in Chandigarh for a check up. She had been booked under relevant sections including 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order) of the IPC. 10.27 am: Masks, adulterated sanitisers worth Rs 7 lakh seized in Maharashtra Masks and adulterated hand sanitisers worth Rs 7 lakh were seized from a shop in Maharashtra’s Jalna city, police told PTI on Friday. In a joint operation, officials of the food supply office, Food and Drug Administration and the local crime branch raided Kalpana Emporium in New Jalna on Thursday night, crime branch chief Rajendra Singh Gour said. As many as 730 bottles of fake hand sanitisers and 18,900 masks valued at Rs 7 lakh were recovered, he said. 10.17 am: Kerala High Court orders stay on foreclosure proceedings The Kerala HC has ordered a stay on all foreclosure proceedings in the state till April 6, News18 Malayalam reported. 10.02 am: Punjab records third patient A 69-year-old woman, who recently returned from the United Kingdom, has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in Punjab to three, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan told PTI on Friday. Her samples were tested at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the official said, adding that she would now be admitted to a hospital. One of the two earlier COVID-19 patients in Punjab had died on Thursday. 9.41 am: Italy’s death toll surpasses China Italy surpassed China as the country with the most deaths from coronavirus as it announced another 427 fatalities on Thursday, taking its total to 3,405. China has officially reported 3,245 deaths from the virus.



9. 32 am: China reports no new domestic cases China for its part reported on Friday a second day with no new domestic cases since the virus appeared in the central city of Wuhan in December. However, coronavirus infections from abroad hit a new daily record. Mainland China had 39 new confirmed cases on Thursday, the country’s National Health Commission said. 9.17 am: Man thrashed for sneezing in public in Maharashtra A man riding a motorbike was thrashed in Kolhapur city of Maharashtra on Thursday because he sneezed in public, PTI reported. A CCTV video of the incident, which took place in Gujari area of Kolhapur, went viral on social media, though the local police said no complaint had been registered. The video showed that a bike-rider stopping and asking another rider on the road why he sneezed without covering his face with a handkerchief as it could cause the spread of the coronavirus. It led to a heated exchange, and the man who had allegedly sneezed was beaten up. 9.03 am: 195 patients in India now The health ministry’s latest update says India now has 195 patients as of 9 am on March 20, 2020.

