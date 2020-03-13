What The Govt's Coronavirus Advisory Means By 'Home Quarantine'

As the fear over coronavirus grow, it’s important to stay aware of the facts. If you have been wondering who needs to be quarantined and for how long, the Union health ministry has a document which addresses these questions at length.

Here are some answers we found there:

Who should be quarantined at home?

Anyone who has come into contact with a suspect or a confirmed case.

How long is the quarantine period?

The home quarantine period is for 14 days from contact with a confirmed case or earlier if a suspect case (of whom the index person is a contact) turns out negative on laboratory testing.

See: Helplines For All States And Union Territories In India Here

What is “contact” in the context of COVID-19?

— A person living in the same household as a person with COVID-19.

— A person who has had direct physical contact with a COVID-19 case or his/her infectious secretions without recommended personal protective equipment (PPE) or with a possible breach of PPE.

— A person who was in a closed environment or had face-to-face contact with a person with COVID-19 at a distance of within 1 metre, including air travel.