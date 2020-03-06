NEWS
06/03/2020

Coronavirus: Symptoms, Prevention, All You Need To Know

Can it travel through food? How long does it live on surfaces? Can your pet get it? Some of your questions answered.

Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters
Men enter a hospital where a special ward has been set up for the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

There are 31 people who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in India, most of which are in Delhi. 

While 16 Italian tourists have been tested positive, a resident of Mayur Vihar, one from Uttam Nagar, a Paytm employee are among others who have been tested positive with the disease. 

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked people to avoid mass public gatherings amid apprehensions of an epidemic. Primary schools in Delhi will remain shut till 31 March. 

The World Health Organisation in a report said that the illness and severity of the disease has to do with age. “This epidemic is a threat for every country, rich and poor,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

As many of us panic about what the disease exactly is, and how to manage it, here’s all that you need to know. 

What is a coronavirus? 

According to the WHO “Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.” 

What are the symptoms? 

— fever

— cough

— shortness of breath

— breathing difficulties

Symptoms in severe cases 

— pneumonia

—severe acute respiratory syndrome

— kidney failure

Here’s a good video on prevention:

While this is some basic information on coronvirus, here are some more articles that could answer some of your questions: 

The Most Common Coronavirus Concerns, Answered By Doctors

How Bad Is Coronavirus? We Compare The Latest Outbreak To Other Global Viruses

COVID-19 Or The Flu? How To Tell Them Apart

How Long Can Coronavirus Live On Surfaces, And Does Disinfecting Work?

Can Coronavirus Be Transmitted Through Food? Here’s What You Should Know.

Can Coronavirus Spread To Pets? Here’s What Cat And Dog Owners Should Know

 

