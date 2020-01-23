Yogi Adityanath Takes Sexist Dig At Shaheen Bagh Protesters; Warns Of Sedition Charges For 'Azadi' Slogans

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a file photo.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued yet another threat to those who are protesting against the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). This time he has threatened those raising “azadi” slogans with sedition charges. He also took a sexist dig at the protesters in New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh asking “where are the men?” Adityanath claimed raising such slogans was “conspiring” against India. “If anyone will raise slogans of ‘azadi’ in the name of protest, it will amount to sedition and the government will take strict action. It can’t be accepted. People can’t be allowed to conspire against India from Indian soil,” ANI quoted the chief minister as saying at a rally in Kanpur.

Adityanath also asked why the men of Shaheen Bagh were “sleeping under the quilt while women have been pushed forward”. NDTV quoted him as saying, “These people (referring to male anti-citizenship law protesters) do not have the courage to participate in the protests themselves... what have they done? They started making the women of their houses sit at roads. The children have been made to sit too.” Uttar Pradesh has seen the most violent crackdown against anti-CAA protesters by the Yogi government, with the police detaining and brutally torturing not only activists but also minors.