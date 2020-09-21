WATCH: BTS Performs 'Dynamite' With Live Band On NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series

K-Pop group BTS performed their hit single Dynamite for the first time with a live band on U.S. public broadcaster NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series. The video was uploaded on YouTube on Monday.

Dynamite, the group’s first English-language single, was released last month and hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

“With BTS cooped up in Seoul, the group held true to the series’s spirit by convening a live band for its Tiny Desk debut, and even arranged to perform in a workspace with a music-friendly backdrop: the record store VINYL & PLASTIC by Hyundai Card in BTS’s hometown,” NPR Music said on its YouTube channel.