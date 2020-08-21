WATCH: BTS Releases English Single ‘Dynamite’, Calls It Their 'Recharge Project'

John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

BTS on Friday dropped their first English-language single called ‘Dynamite’. The K-pop group has also confirmed that their next album is set to release later this year.

BTS’s label and management agency BigHit’s CEO Bang Si-hyuk had also said that the group will drop its next album in the fourth quarter of 2020 (October-December).

In an online press conference on Thursday, the group was asked why the song is completely in English. “When we were recording the guide version, we felt the English version fit the melody a little bit better,” V replied, according to Variety.

Meanwhile, RM said that the release of Dynamite was not a part of BTS’s plan. “As soon as we heard it, we thought it was really fun and exciting, a fun and cheery song that wasn’t that serious. It just made us feel good when we heard it,” he was quoted as saying by Variety. He added that the group wanted to share this energy with the fans.

RM referred to the song as their “own recharge project”.

Another member, Jungkook, said that ‘Dynamite’ will be a healing song. “A lot of people are going through some tough times right now. I hope that ‘Dynamite’ will be a healing song, a therapeutic song to make lots of people happy,” he was quoted by Forbes.

Jin said ‘Dynamite’ showed a new side of BTS with the song being in English and very different from the other songs the group has released in the past, the report added.

Here’s the song:

The video premiere got at least 3 million concurrent viewers, according to YouTube’s live counter, Forbes said. While exact figures are not available yet, the report said a live view count between 3 and 4 million easily gives BTS the biggest YouTube premiere ever, it added.

The group is scheduled to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on 30 August. MTV has decided to scrap indoor performances for the VMAs, opting for outdoor shows spread throughout New York City instead. The decision has been taken in response to the pandemic, according to AP.

Spotify also tweeted a video of BTS talking about the new single. “Dynamite is a song for everybody. It’s very upbeat and fun. We hope it can give our fans a burst of energy,” Jungkook said.