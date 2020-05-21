Vizag Gas Leak: Timely Siren, Evacuation Training Could Have Saved 12 Lives, Says Report

STR via Getty Images Residents protest in front of LG Polymers plant demanding justice to the gas leak victims, in Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh on May 9, 2020.

Hyderabad, TELANGANA: A timely siren and proper evacuation training could have saved the 12 people who died in Visakhapatnam after inhaling gas leaked from an LG Polymers plant in the early hours of May 7, according to a report by two independent experts. The report, by Sagar Dhara, a Hyderabad based environmental engineer and former faculty member of BITS Pilani, and K. Babu Rao, a retired senior scientist of Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad, was prepared with estimates deduced using the ALOHA software, which was used to model the extent of gas released from the faulty tank inside the LG plant. Taking into account the storage capacity of the plant (1,900 tonnes), wind speed (less than 1 m per second) and the proximity of residential villages, if a siren had sounded five minutes after temperature in the tank, which contained polymerized styrene, rose over 65°C, even residents living within a radius of 0.5 km from the plant would have had 18-27 minutes to evacuate the premises, the yet-to-be-published report, a copy of which is with Huffpost India, calculates. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had said in a press conference held on the day of the leak that he was “concerned that an alarm did not sound when the leak happened”. He, however, also praised LG Polymers as a “reputed company” in the same media briefing. While an expert committee has been set up to probe the reasons for the lapse, it has not submitted its report yet. The company has not yet provided an explanation as to why an alarm did not alert residents to the leak, as per government rules.

STR via Getty Images A man carries a fainted young girl (R) to evacuate her following a gas leak incident at an LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam on May 7, 2020.

On the day of the leak, Andhra Pradesh politicians had laid the blame for the mishap on LG Polymers and the industrial policies put in place by the former Telugu Desam Party government. The next day, the state government decided to inspect the premises of existing hazardous industries to check if the population density around the plants has gone up significantly. “In several areas, after the plants were set up, the population has increased. For new companies which want to start functioning in AP, Andhra Pradesh government has decided to bring out a new Industries Act after the lockdown ends. This will have stringent checks for polluting industries which want to start operations in AP. The Chief Minister has been clear that AP will not be a dumping yard for such industries,” said industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. Seoul-based LG Polymers, which sent a team to inspect the plant on 12 May, has said in a release dated May 16 that they completed transportation of styrene monomer inventory and tanks to South Korea “to prevent and eliminate all risk factors”. The plant has been non-operational. since the accident occurred. While LG chairman Koo Kwang-mo issued a public apology for the accident, news reports also say that LG Polymers has filed a defamation case against the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) in the Supreme Court. Reddy has said that the leak occurred when workers were “doing maintenance work” in the plant after it was shut for 40 days because of the national lockdown. The plant had 15 workers on site when the leak took place, a company representative had told the media. While the workers are believed to have fled the spot, a resident alerted the police by making a call to the control room at 3.30 am. What else does the report say? People living in a radius greater than 0.6 km from the plant would have got 30-40 minutes to evacuate the premises if an alarm had sounded within five minutes, said the report. Those who lived within a radius of between 2.6 km and 6.3 km from the plant would have got 80-169 minutes, or over two-and-a-half hours, to leave the area. According to media reports, the majority of the victims of the leak lived within 2-6 km radius of the plant.

STR via Getty Images Family members react as they mourn deceased relatives a day after a gas leak incident at LG Polymers plant, at King George Hospital mortuary in Visakhapatnam on May 8, 2020.