Vizag Gas Leak: 10 Dead, Police Denies Reports Of Second Leak; NHRC Notice To Centre, Andhra

- via Getty Images Policemen stand guard as people gather in front of an LG Polymers plant following a gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam on May 7, 2020.

Ten people died and 800 were hospitalised after a leak of styrene gas from a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Hours after the incident, the state police dismissed reports of a second leak after vapours were scene coming out of the plant.

“Maintenance team was repairing the system and some vapour was let out. There is NO second leak,” police said.

HELPLINES The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner (GVMC) has asked people to call 1800-4250-0009. This is the helpdesk set up at Department of Industries GM office in Vizag: S.Prasada Rao, DD: 7997952301, 8919239341

R. Brahma, IPO: 9701197069

Visakhapatnam Corporation Commissioner Srijana Gummalla said on Thursday morning that a primary report showed PVC gas (or styrene) had leaked from LG Polymers near Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam at around 2:30 am on Thursday.

“Because of the leakage of the said compound gas, hundreds of people have inhaled it and either fell unconscious or having breathing issues,” she tweeted.

The West Vizag ACP told HuffPost India that at least 70 people were in critical condition in different hospitals while DGP said that 20 people were on ventilators.

The National Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognisance of the incident, calling it a serious violation of human rights, and sent notices to the Central and Andhra Pradesh government.

Nearly 1,000 people felt sick in an area of 3 kilometres, complaining of breathing difficulties and burning sensation in their eyes, Collector Vinay Chand told the Associated Press.