Varun Grover Has A Great Reason For Wearing Nail Polish

Varun Grover is a busy man. Between writing for Bollywood films and songs, taking part in anti-CAA protests and hanging out with his incredibly cute cats Dilbar, Jaaneman and Chhenapoda, he has a lot going on.

But he took some time out on Wednesday to talk about nails and why he thought it was okay for men to paint them.

Grover posted a series of Instagram stories on his nails after he received lots of “lovely comments” from women while men reacted with disbelief. Apparently, one even said, “Please tell me that’s not you yaar” referring to a photo that showed Grover with his cat, and featured his painted nails.

Grover commented: “Itna achha photoshop aata toh main BJP mein hota yaar (If I could photoshop that well, I would have been in the BJP).

Maybe not, Grover, but the BJP has a chequered history of photoshops.

The reactions prompted Grover to talk about why he painted his nails.