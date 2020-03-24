Coronavirus Updates In India: 8 Things You Need To Know Today

Getty Images via Getty Images People buy essential commodities in a market amid a lockdown order by Delhi's government as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 on March 23, 2020.

India is under a strict lockdown even as the number of COVID-19 patients rose to 446 across the country and the death toll rose to 9. According to health ministry data, 36 people have been discharged or have been cured. The health ministry said 15,24,266 people have been screened at airports. Twenty-eight states and Union Territories are under complete lockdown with prohibitory measures in place. Only essential services like medicine and groceries and the likes are available. Amid lockdown, the Shaheen Bagh protest site has been removed by the police In Punjab, authorities say that the return of thousands of NRIs mean there could be a huge jump in cases in the near future. Here are 5 things you need to know about the coronavirus lockdown today: 1. Two New Cases In Bengal Reports say that two new patients tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal. Both had travel histories. Read more here. 2. Modi To Address Nation At 8 PM

Will address the nation at 8 PM today, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/LHzBlAmNAh — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

3. Northeast reports first case in Manipur A 23-year-old woman, who returned to Manipur from UK, has tested positive for coronavirus, an official told PTI. This is the first Covid-19 positive patients reported in the Northeast. Meanwhile, West Bengal reported two more coronavirus positive patients, taking the total number of patients in the state to eight, officials said. 4. Delhi Police Clear Shaheen Bagh Protest Site Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, was cleared by the Delhi police on Tuesday as prohibitory orders were implemented in Delhi because of the coronavirus outbreak. While the Shaheen Bagh protesters were abiding by the orders, with only few people sitting in protest, the site was cleared. A video tweeted by ANI showed cranes and tow trucks clearing out the banners, posters and other art installments from the area.

#WATCH Delhi Police clears the protest site in Shaheen Bagh area, amid complete lockdown in the national capital, in wake of #Coronaviruspic.twitter.com/N6MGLTLs5Z — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

5. Postponement Of Olympics Inevitable, Says Senior IOC Official A senior official of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Dick Pound, said a postponement of this year’s Tokyo Olympics was now inevitable given the situation across the world, PTI reported. The IOC said on Sunday that the body would wait four more weeks before announcing its decision on the fate of the July 24-August 9 Games, amid mounting calls for them to be rescheduled. “My interpretation of the IOC’s communications is they don’t want to cancel, and they don’t think they can continue with the July 24 date,” Pound told AFP. “So you’re looking at the ‘P’ word - postponement.