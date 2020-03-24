2 New Coronavirus Cases In West Bengal, 255 Arrested For Violating Restriction Orders

Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters People buy vegetables from roadside stalls before the start of the lockdown by West Bengal state government, to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India March 23, 2020.

While the Union government and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal have repeatedly asked citizens to stay home and come out only when absolutely necessary, it seems to have failed to have an impact on the citizens of the state. This comes as two more people tested positive in Bengal for COVID-19 taking the number of afflicted to 9. Both people who tested positive had travel history — one person had returned from London and the other from Egypt. Commissioner of Police, Kolkata Anuj Sharma tweeted on Monday night that 255 people had been arrested in the city for breaking restriction orders.

255 persons arrested violating Restriction Order & prosecuted u/s 188 IPC. I appeal to all citizens to #StayHome and cooperate with the administration . @KolkataPolice will continue the drive against violators. #CoronavirusPandemic@MamataOfficialpic.twitter.com/XUZrUnYRuY — CP Kolkata Anuj (@CPKolkata) March 23, 2020

West Bengal is under lockdown till midnight on Friday. Lockdown what? Anandabazar.com reported that while on Tuesday streets of Kolkata were absolutely empty, people rushed to the markets that were open to stock up on essentials. Photos tweeted by news agency ANI showed that the situation was the same outside of Kolkata. The photos taken at Panpur in North 24 Parganas showed people had gathered in large numbers at the market.

West Bengal: Shops selling essential commodities remain open, amid lockdown imposed by the state government to control the spread of #Coronaviruspic.twitter.com/V6vscYvN3v — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

People in large numbers at a local market in North 24 Paragana's Panpur; West Bengal government has imposed lockdown in the state including rural and urban areas to control the spread of #COVID19pic.twitter.com/r0nGEQq121 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020