Meet The Man Who Brought The Oscar-Winning 'Parasite' To India

On Monday, Bong Joon-ho’s South Korean drama, Parasite, created history when it became the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture. Additionally, in a surprising turn of events, it also won Best Original Screenplay and Best Director, along with Best International Feature. That’s four wins out of the six that it was nominated for. Everybody wanted that, but nobody thought it would actually happen. “Thank you so much. When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart, which is that ‘the most personal is the most creative’. That quote is from our great Martin Scorsese,” Bong said in his speech. “When I was in school, I studied Martin Scorsese’s films. Just to be nominated was a huge honour. I never thought I would win.” Parasite’s history-making win coincides with its India release—the film is currently playing in over 40 screens in Indian cinemas, a rare feat for a South Korean movie. It has been distributed by Ashwini Sharma, who snagged the release rights for the Indian subcontinent after the film’s Palm d’Or win at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. ALSO READ: ‘Parasite’ Winning Best Picture Is A Huge Leap Forward For The Oscars “I saw the film in the last leg of the festival and was blown away by it,” Sharma recalls in a phone conversation with HuffPost India. “It was evident that this film will go places and I had to get my hands on it. Usually the top prize at Cannes goes to a slowburn-type of a film but Parasite crossed that barrier.”

Ashwini Sharma Ashwini Sharma of Impact Films is the distributor behind the India release of Bong Joon-ho’s film.

A Delhi-native, Sharma moved to Mumbai in the ’90s and worked on television shows, including Doordarshan. He says he has directed several ad films and documentaries and produced Marathi and Bengali films. The first film he released as distributor was Cate Shortland’s Berlin Syndrome, followed by Sebastián Lelio’s A Fantastic Woman and Capernaum. The other big film Sharma has in his catalogue is another Cannes darling: Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire. While Sharma is reluctant to reveal the specifics, there was a bidding war for Parasite’s international rights. Towards the end of the Cannes festival, when the film won the Palme d’Or, distributors, sales agents and critics knew that the film was destined for greatness. “And yet, I didn’t quite imagine it’d get a Best Picture,” says Sharma. ALSO READ: Where To Watch/Stream The Best Picture Oscar Nominees In India Parasite, according to Sharma, is the most widely released foreign-language film in India. On its release day, it opened in 76 screens across India with over 100 shows a day. Some cinemas were running an Oscar special programme that allowed the film another 42 shows. “We pretty much promoted like a mainstream film with ads, screenings, online contests etc.” However, the biggest challenge Sharma had to face was the same thing that made Parasite a global sensation: the Internet. After generating tremendous buzz in its festival-run, the movie leaked online and several cinephiles had already watched it on Torrents. “If that wasn’t the case, we’ve seen even more footfall in the theatres. Many of those who had seen online didn’t show up in cinemas,” Sharma said.

