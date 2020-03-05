Modi Govt Caught Contradicting Itself On CAA In RTI Response

Adnan Abidi / Reuters Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) gestures as Home Minister Amit Shah looks on in this file photo.

NEW DELHI—An "internal matter of India" in which "no foreign party has any locus standi"—this is how the Narendra Modi government's external affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar framed India's public response to an intervention application filed in the Supreme Court by Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, in connection with the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Tuesday. This response was in keeping with the Modi government's officially stated position that the CAA is purely an "internal matter" of India. However, barely a day before this strongly-worded public statement was issued, an official in another ministry of the Modi government denied an application filed by this reporter under the right to information act to peruse files relating to the drafting of the CAA law by claiming that the files are related to "policy on grant of citizenship to foreigner nationals" and "disclosure of such information may prejudicially affect relation with foreign states". B C Joshi, the Director rank official in the Amit Shah-led Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the designated central public information officer who responded to this application, did not give any explanation about how disclosing information relating to an "internal matter of India" will "prejudicially affect" its relations with foreign countries. HuffPost India has emailed him seeking clarification and this report will be updated if he responds.

Former Central Information Commissioner Yashovardhan Azad, who previously served as the Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau, retired last year after adjudicating second appeals relating to tens of thousands of RTI applications which sought information about issues linked with internal security and other areas of administration. In an interview with HuffPost India, Azad said the information should have been disclosed and that a wrong reason was given to prohibit disclosure of information under the RTI act. "I am surprised that such a responsible ministry like the MHA has CPIOs who don't even know the basics of the act...8(1)(a) is wrongly used. That has no relevance here. Because this law is about foreign citizens, basically about the Hindus staying in these three countries, it is not about foreign governments at all. No question of showing any kind of an adverse relation with a foreign state," he said.

Akshay Deshmane/HuffPost India Copy of the official reply received from the Ministry of Home Affairs under the Right To Information Act.

Azad also felt that if there was any sensitive information, that part could have been redacted and the rest of the file shown. “If there was anything, he still feels it is the security of the state which will be impacted, then that part could have been redacted and the rest of the file could have been shown. I don’t think there is any issue with that,” the former Central Information Commissioner said. The Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in parliament on 11 December. The amendments were made ostensibly to grant Indian citizenship to persons belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities on the sole grounds of religious persecution in three countries—Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. It has since become controversial and widely criticised because it makes religion as the sole criterion for citizenship and critics, which includes at least two state assemblies which passed resolutions against the CAA, say it is violative of Article 14 of the Indian constitution which guarantees equality before law and prohibits discrimination on the grounds of religion, race, sex, caste or place of birth.

The RTI Application And Home Ministry’s Response In an application filed on 13 January, this reporter requested a specific file for perusal under section 6 of the RTI act. This file (no. 26011/01/2015-IC-I) has details relating to the drafting of the CAA. Along with this file, the application also requested permission to inspect “all other files in the possession of the Ministry of Home Affairs relating to the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (47 of 2019)”. Director B C Joshi, the Central Public Information Officer and a Director (Citizenship) in the home ministry, said in his response on March 2, “These files are related to policy on grant of citizenship to foreigner nationals. Disclosure of such information may prejudicially affect relation with foreign states. Hence, disclosure of such information is exempted under section 8(1)(a) of the RTI Act, 2005.” The response, limited to this paragraph quoted above, did not explain how relations with foreign states may “prejudicially affect” by this disclosure. Venkatesh Nayak, veteran transparency activist and co-ordinator of the access to information programme at the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, has also been pursuing this matter by filing RTI applications in the Modi government. When asked for his comment to the response of the Home Ministry CPIO, Nayak said, “Well, if that is the response of the CPIO, I am completely flummoxed by the reply because the Government of India has consistently warded off international criticism either from foreign countries or inter-governmental institutions like the United Nations by saying that the CAA and its implementation are an internal matter and they relate to the sovereignty of India; to decide what it wants to do within its borders. Therefore the public information officer’s response is in complete contradiction to this official position.”

