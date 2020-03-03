UN Human Rights Commissioner Moves Supreme Court Over CAA, India Responds

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Women participate in a rally to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Rupahi in Nawgaon, Assam, India on February 16, 2020.

NEW DELHI — The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has filed an intervention in the Supreme Court on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and informed India’s Permanent Mission in Geneva about it, the Ministry of External Affairs said Tuesday.

The MEA asserted that the CAA is an internal matter of India and concerns the sovereign right of the Indian Parliament to make laws.

“Our Permanent Mission in Geneva was informed yesterday evening by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (Michelle Bachelet) that her office had filed an intervention application in the Supreme Court of India in respect to the 2019 Citizenship Amendment Act,” MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.