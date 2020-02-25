One Journalist Shot, 4 Others Attacked While Reporting On Violence In Northeast Delhi

A journalist was shot and four others were injured while covering the ongoing violence in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, reports said.

Akash Napa, a reporter for JK 24x7 News TV channel, was shot at Maujpur and admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden, several journalists said on Tuesday.

The channel said his condition was serious.

The details were tweeted out by News18 reporters: