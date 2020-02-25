Live Updates: Delhi Violence Claims 9 Lives As Mobs Continue Rampage

Danish Siddiqui / Reuters Paramilitary troops patrol in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Delhi continued to burn on Tuesday with the death toll in the communal violence rising to 9. Journalists who were reporting from north east Delhi were brutally attacked for covering the riots. NDTV’s Arvind Gunasekar and Saurabh Shukla, who had to be admitted to hospital for their injuries, were beaten up reportedly because they tried to take videos of a mob burning down a mosque. A journalist from JK24, identified as Akash, received a bullet injury.

As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed for peace, the Delhi police have told the Ministry of Home Affairs that they don’t have enough forces to take control of the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to make a statement.

Violent mobs went on a rampage burning shops and vehicles and violently attacking people in north east Delhi’s Bhajanpura, Chandbagh, Yamuna Vihar, Maupur and Ashok Vihar. Videos from the area showed smoke billowing out as the arson continued.

6:30 pm: Mosque Set On Fire In Ashok Vihar, Hanuman Flag Placed On It: Report

A report by Naomi Barton of The Wiresays that a a mosque was set on fire in Ashok Vihar on Tuesday and a Hanuman flag was put on top of it.

The report said that while shops around the mosque were looted, a mob paraded around the mosque shouting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Hinduon ka Hindustan”.

Read the full report on The Wire.

6:15 pm: Lawyers For Detainees Say AAP MLAs Are Refusing Assistance

Lawyers For Detainees (Delhi) said in a statement that Delhi MLAs including Ram Niwas Goel, Atishi, Somnath Bharti and Raghav Chadha completely avoided to engage with the violence. The statement said, “We are appalled by the complete avoidance of the issue by the newly-elected Delhi government and strongly condemn the inaction on their part.”

5:54 pm: Legal Action Will Be Taken Against Miscreants

Meanwhile, Special CP Satish Golcha told ANI that they would “detain miscreants” and “legal action” will be taken against them.