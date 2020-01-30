Jamia Firing: Delhi Police Arrests Gunman, One Person Injured

Reuters .

A man wielding a gun opened fire at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Thursday, injuring a student. The Indian Express reported that the injured student was moved to the Holy Family Hospital, close to the spot where the incident took place. The man reportedly shouted, “Yeh lo aazadi (here’s your freedom)... Delhi police zindabad... Hindustan zindabad.”

#WATCH A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/rAeLl6iLd4 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

Jamia student Aamna Asif told NDTV, "We were standing near the barricades when suddenly this outsider, whom none of us recognised, tried to disturb the peace of the march. He marches forward with a revolver in his hand. We were all trying to stop him and calm him down. The policemen were standing there. We tried to approach them to stop that guy. But they just kept standing there simply. When we tried to take the revolver from his hand, he shot one of our friends." The man, ANI reported, was taken into custody and was being questioned by the police. Students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University were planning to march to Rajghat on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. According to tweets from independent journalist Ahmer Khan, the injured student has been identified as Shahdab.

The injured has been identified Shadab, a Jamia Univeristy student. He’s currently being treated at the Holy Family hospital. https://t.co/jHAiSbgnXZpic.twitter.com/EzbbiFchm5 — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) January 30, 2020