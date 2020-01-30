Jamia Firing: Gunman Posted Threats On Facebook Hours Before Shooting

Days after Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur called for “anti-national” protesters to be shot, a man who has now been identified as Gopal opened fire at a protest outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Thursday afternoon.

A student was injured in the incident. The Delhi Police have taken the man into custody.

A look at the man’s Facebook profile where he calls himself ‘Rambhakt Gopal’ shows that he was present at the protest for a while and had posted several live videos from there.

His Facebook profile shows that he made several inflammatory and outrightly communal posts just hours before he landed up at the protest. One of the posts before he shot at the protesters says “Shaheen Bagh... khel khatam” which translates to “Shaheen Bagh... game over”.

In the about section of his profile, he claims to be a member of the Bajrang Dal.