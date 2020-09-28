EIA 2020: Modi Govt Gave Itself More Time For Internal Consultation On Draft Law Than It Gave Citizens, Documents Show

The India Today Group via Getty Images Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar (right) and Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (right) addresses media after a cabinet meeting in New Delhi.

NEW DELHI—Ten days after the official deadline for public consultation about the controversial draft EIA 2020 passed, a senior environment ministry official wrote to cabinet minister Nitin Gadkari’s private secretaries in the two ministries led by him to seek their comments about the draft law on the direction of union environment minister Prakash Javadekar, according to official documents accessed by HuffPost India.

The revelation that Javadekar directed his officials to write to Gadkari to seek comments about the draft law days after public consultation concluded is significant because, as HuffPost India ﻿revealed , the union environment minister previously shot down a proposal by his officials to grant more time for public consultation about the draft and vetoed a shorter extension. This despite thousands of people writing to the ministry seeking withdrawal of the controversial draft citing its provisions as well as the difficulty of having a public consultation during the coronavirus lockdown.

On August 21, 2020, the environment ministry’s joint secretary Geeta Menon wrote to Rajgopal Sharma, Gadkari’s private secretary in the ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

“As you are aware, the Draft Notification of the Environment Impact Assessment Notification 2020 was published in the official Gazette on 11th April 2020 for the information of the public so that they can convey any objections or suggestions on the proposals contained in the Draft Notification,” Menon said in her letter.

Without mentioning that the final date for public consultation had already ended on August 11, Menon further wrote in her letter, “In case, there are any comments and suggestions on the Draft EIA Notification, particularly in respect of MSME sector, I would request you to please consolidate and forward the same to this Ministry before finalisation of the Notification.”

SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BRIEF FROM HUFFPOST INDIA Get our top news delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday to Friday. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Privacy Policy Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Youtube

Snapchat

Flipboard

CLOSE

While Menon did not mention that she was writing in response to a specific direction by Javadekar, an internal note of the environment ministry drafted on August 19 by Sharat Kumar Pallerla, another senior official, and accessed by HuffPost India confirms this.

“As directed during the review of the suggestions on the draft EIA Notification, 2020, Hon’ble Minister directed to send a letter to Hon’ble Minister Road Transport and Highways; Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises,” Pallerla, a Director rank official in the environment ministry, wrote. “Accordingly, draft DO letter has attempted and placed as DFA for kind approval of Hon’ble MEFCC.”

DO is short for Demi-official, a form of communication in the Indian government which involves direct communication through letters between specific officials; while DFA is a short form of Draft For Approval. Also, for the purposes of the above cited note, MEFCC is a shorter version of ‘Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change’.

Even as Pallerla’s internal note mentioned Javadekar’s direction that a letter be addressed to Gadkari himself, another note by Menon on August 25 reveals that Additional Secretary Ravi Agrawal in the environment ministry asked her to write the letters to Gadkari’s private secretaries.