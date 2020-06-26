Delhi HC Asks Environment Ministry To Respond To PIL On Controversial Green Law

The India Today Group via Getty Images Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar addresses media after a cabinet meeting in New Delhi. File photo.

NEW DELHI—With less than a week left for the official deadline for public consultation on the controversial draft Environment Impact Assessment notification 2020, the Delhi High Court on Friday asked the union environment ministry to respond to a public interest litigation that seeks extension of the consultation period till September 30.

Alternatively, the plea asks for a total withdrawal of the draft document until all restrictions related with the coronavirus lockdown are lifted.

The court has asked the union environment ministry to reveal its stand in court on Monday about whether it will allow more time for public consultations, as requested in the PIL filed by environment conservationist Vikrant Tongad, or oppose the plea. The petition claims that the end date in the ministry’s draft notification for public consultations is confusing.

On Thursday, HuffPost India had reported, based on official documents accessed through the Right to Information, that environment minister Prakash Javadekar had overruled his own ministry officials’ recommendation of extending the public consultation period till 10 August 2020, insisting on 30 June 2020 as the official deadline.

Javadekar’s controversial decision is important as it lends credence to the claims, made by people in emails while responding to the draft EIA notification 2020, that the Narendra Modi-led government is evading meaningful and participatory public scrutiny of its actions by using the coronavirus lockdown to ram through controversial dilutions to an important environmental law.

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) released the controversial draft EIA notification 2020 for public consultation online on March 23, just two days before the all-India lockdown began, and set May 22 as the last day for receiving public feedback. The draft was, however, officially published in the gazetteer only on April 11. Responding to sharp criticism, though, the ministry issued another notification, granting time till June 30 for the public to send its feedback.

It is these allegedly confusing dates which are now one of the key grounds cited in the public interest litigation filed before the Delhi High Court by environment conservationist Tongad. The petition also emphasises restriction on people’s mobility as one of the grounds for requesting the court to direct the environment ministry “to extend the notice period to the public, in the draft EIA notification 2020 until 30 September, 2020 or till such further period till the Covid-19 lockdown/ restrictions subsist.”