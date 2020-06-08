Cases of Covid-19 in Delhi are steadily rising with the national capital now having the third highest tally after Maharashtra (85,975) and Tamil Nadu (31,667).

Delhi has 28,936 total confirmed cases — 17,125 active cases and 812 deaths — according to the Union health ministry data.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government, which had said back in April that it would follow a 5T plan (testing, tracing, treatment, teamwork and tracking) to limit the growing number of cases, is now floundering. Ironically, it had registered a convincing victory in the February assembly elections due to its groundwork on education and health facilities. It has come under harsh criticism from people who are unable to get beds in hospitals, from the opposition for alleged “mismanagement” and the Centre for its low testing level.

Here are four controversies that the Delhi government is currently dealing with.

1. Hospitals only for Delhi residents: The Kejriwal government had issued an order on Sunday that Delhi government and private hospitals will be reserved for residents of the capital. Chief Minister Kejriwal had said that central government hospitals will have no such restrictions and will continue to treat all patients.

Addressing an online media briefing on Sunday, Kejriwal had said that people from other states can also come to the national capital for specific surgeries and get medical treatment at private hospitals.

This was overruled by the Lieutenant Governor on Monday, according to reports. Anil Baijal said treatment “should not be denied to any patient on grounds of being a non-resident”, NDTV reported.

The opposition severely criticised the AAP government for the decision. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said any person, whether from Delhi or outside, should be treated in hospitals of the city.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar, according to PTI, alleged that this was diversionary tactics by the AAP government to shift focus from shortage of beds for Covid-19 patients in the national capital.

“There are not enough number of beds for coronavirus patients in Delhi. Kejriwal should tell if his government will deny treatment to large number of people from other states, specially from UP and Bihar, who live in Delhi but do not have any identity or address proof,” Kumar said, according to PTI.

When Kejriwal said he had sought public opinion over whether to reserve hospitals for Delhi residents, experts told Hindustan Times that it could be seen as a violation of the right to life. There are also fears that insisting on identity cards could lead to even more chaos for overworked hospitals.

2. Testing criteria: Kejriwal on Saturday appealed that “asymptomatic people should not insist on getting tested” because the system will collapse if they do.

“The priority is to save the lives of serious patients. The people with mild symptoms or who are asymptomatic can recover. If all asymptomatic patients start going to the labs for tests then the system will collapse,” he had said.

A doctor at Sir Ganga Ram hospital told Hindustan Times that asymptomatic carriers are a huge number and run the risk of infecting others. “You need to open up testing criteria because these people otherwise will keep spreading the infection without knowing,” the doctor, who did not want to be named, said.

Former Indian Medical Association (IMA) chief Dr KK Aggarwal has also moved the Delhi High Court against Delhi’s decision to not test asymptomatic people.

The PIL, according to ANI, said that the government’s order “violates and infringes the fundamental right to health of the citizen which also includes the right to avail medical test and treatment”.

The petition also said that asymptomatic patients and pre-symptomatic patients will not get proper treatment if denied testing and soon they will become symptomatic patients, ANI added.