Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a five-stage plan to combat the rising Covid-19 cases in the capital. At a press conference on Tuesday, Kejriwal said the plan has been formed after talking to experts.

Delhi has 523 positive cases of coronavirus, according to the health ministry data as of 1.30 pm. Among the total people infected as on date, 19 have recovered, while 7 died of the disease.

Here’s the five stage or 5T plan that the Delhi government has formulated:

1. Testing: Giving the example of South Korea, Kejriwal said the country identified positive patients through massive testing. He said Delhi will also scale up testing. “We have ordered testing kits for 50,000 people and they have started arriving,” the Chief Minister said. He added that orders have been placed for rapid testing of 1 lakh people and kits will start arriving from Friday. Rapid and random testing will be done in hotspot areas, he said and added that detailed testing will also be done.

2. Tracing: The second T in the five stage plan is tracing, ie identifying who the coronavirus positive person has come in contact with in the last 14 days, the Chief Minister said. “The contacts are asked to self-quarantine and we have also asked the police for help to ensure that the contacts are staying in self-quarantine,” he said.