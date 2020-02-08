Delhi Elections 2020: 14.75% Turnout In First 3 Hours, Kejriwal Appeals To Women Voters

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference at AAP Party office, ITO, on February 5, 2020 in New Delhi.

Delhi recorded 14.75% voter turnout in the first three hours of polling on Saturday with long queues of voters being seen outside many booths as the day progressed.

The polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is underway in an election that saw the ruling AAP, opposition BJP and the Congress engaged in a bitterly fought campaign.

Over 1.47 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls that will decide the fate of 672 candidates.

The polling began at 8 am and will end at 6 pm, an official said.

Security forces are keeping a tight watch across the 70 constituencies, with police and paramilitary personnel keeping an “extra vigil” in areas like Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar and Seelampuri, where anti-CAA protests have been on for weeks.

For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter.