This Citizens' Initiative Is Helping Coronavirus Patients Find Hospital Beds In Delhi

Hindustan Times via Getty Images New beds set up inside the Shehnai Banquet Hall-temporarily converted to a quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients, opposite LNJP Hospital, on June 20, 2020 in New Delhi.

As India hits new daily peaks of COVID-19 cases, Delhi is bracing itself for a spike in the next few weeks. While India’s COVID-19 cases are growing at about 3.60 per cent daily, Delhi has been growing at 5.52 per cent compared with Maharashtra which is growing at 2.95 per cent, according to Indian Express.

As cases shot up in June, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the city could have 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July and would need 80,000 hospital beds. (Union home minister Amit Shah later contradicted this.)

The capital has some of best hospitals in the country but the rapid transmission of the novel coronavirus is straining the limits of the city’s health system. News reports are filled with stories of people struggling to get hospital beds. (Read here, here, here and here).

As discrepancies showed up in the number of available beds shown by the Delhi government’s app and those actually vacant, Charity Beds began documenting availability on social media.

On June 6, the volunteer effort which usually works to help the underprivileged patients get medical treatment in Delhi’s private hospitals shifted its focus to help people in need of Covid assistance.

Former Oberoi group chairman Kapil Chopra, who leads the initiative along with Arun Kapur and Lalit Bhatia, said it’s meant to be a bridge between the information provided by the government and people who need it.

“The number of available Covid beds is fluctuating every passing hour as the number of cases rise so we have to be on our toes to give out accurate data to the public.”

What has it been like to coordinate access to hospital beds at a time when the strain on the medical infrastructure in Delhi is high because of COVID-19?

One of key things we found in Delhi was that the beds were available but the Delhi Corona app was not being updated consistently. We also found that there was an information gap due to which people were visiting the four key hospitals – Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Safdarjung Hospital. These hospitals were already operating to full capacity. So they panicked more and got more desperate. There were other hospitals where beds were available but people were not aware of this. So our job was to share that information, every hour.

There were also two major cases of confusion. Firstly, LNJP Hospital (biggest Covid hospital) had been made a hospital for Covid patients. It was interpreted that anybody walking in to this hospital had been tested Covid positive. However, people with symptoms also went to the hospital to get themselves tested and were turned away as they did not have a Covid positive report. This created more confusion as suspected Covid cases were turned away. Secondly, the Delhi government issued an order stating that a lot of beds in private hospitals should be converted into Covid beds but the order did not mention the date by which this was to be done. This also led to confusion in the minds of patients as they thought that beds were available. However, it took hospitals from 7 to 15 days to convert their wards to Covid isolation wards.