People Are Really Pissed With Arvind Kejriwal Over Corona App. Here's Why

The India Today Group via Getty Images Doctors and health workers at LNJP Hospital on 30 May.

When Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched an app on 2 June which shows the number of available beds for Covid-19 patients in hospitals, he said that there was an information gap which could now be filled. While the government has arranged sufficient beds, he said, people didn’t know which hospital had vacant beds or available ventilators. This is a significant issue, as Mandeep Singh’s account, published by HuffPost India, shows. Singh’s father-in-law, who had Covid-19, was turned away from various hospitals which claimed they did not have beds. He finally died at the LNJP Hospital on Thursday morning. This is not an isolated incident, as people’s experience with the ‘Delhi Corona’ app shows. Several people have taken to Twitter to complain that while the Delhi government app shows that hospitals have beds, they or people they know have been denied admission in these places.

@ArvindKejriwal Respected C M ji I am in Dubai my friend in Delhi .You bed app is fake? It show bed but bed not available.His father is 65 plus and got covid positiv.Pls look into it pls arrange one bed for his father . Gaurav Kalra +91 98106 77334 Pls do needfull ASAP pls — Amit Rathore ,Genie (@AmitRathore79) June 4, 2020

@CMODelhi@ArvindKejriwal@msisodia Sir, none of the information on the Delhi corona app seems to be authentic. I have a positive corona patient at my home and I just called 15 private hospitals but none of them have a single bed available. please help us here. URGENT!!! PLZ !! — Namit Grover (@NamitGrover3) June 2, 2020

@ArvindKejriwal@SatyendarJain ground reality is bad giving interview is easy yesterday we suffered for 8 hours to get a bed and u said Delhi is prepared no beds in hospital ur app is all lie do something #Hospital#DelhiFightsCorona#COVID — GAURAV DHANAWAT (@Gauravdhanawat) June 4, 2020

As of Wednesday, the Delhi government app showed that 33 beds for Covid-19 patients were vacant in the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The hospital spokesperson, however, told The Hindu that no beds were available on Wednesday. The numbers for Apollo Hospital, however, more or less matched the app’s data, which said no beds were available out of 121 in total. An official at the hospital told HuffPost India that there were about 100 beds and none of them were vacant. There was a major discrepancy in the numbers for Max Hospital. An official spokesperson from Max Healthcare told HuffPost India that Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, and Max Hospital, Patparganj, have 200 beds and 80 beds, respectively, for treatment of Covid-19 patients. These beds, the spokesperson said, were fully occupied as of Thursday. However, the Delhi government app said all 80 beds in Patparganj and 12 of the 200 beds in Saket were vacant. The opposition has also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi over the app. In a tweet on Wednesday, Congress leader Anil Chaudhary said that while the Delhi government app showed that Max Hospital had 80 vacant beds, a screen at the hospital showed that no beds were available. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Wednesday also said that the party conducted a “reality check” and the app failed in it.