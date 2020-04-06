India's Coronavirus Death Toll At 109; Modi Calls It War: 6 Things To Know Today

India’s confirmed coronavirus patients crossed the 4,000-mark, with 3,666 active cases in the country, Union health ministry’s Monday morning update said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that this was nothing but a “long war” and that there was no time to rest.
Maharashtra continues to have the maximum number of patients with 690 confirmed cases, followed by Tamil Nadu at 571 and Delhi at 503.
Here are 6 updates you need to know.
1. We Are At War, Says Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on BJP’s 40th foundation day that the fight against coronavirus was nothing less than war and claimed that India’s efforts to control the pandemic had set an example in front of the world.
Modi’s comments come amidst criticism that India has not been testing enough and that health workers were struggling for protective gear as they led on the frontline.
“I state it with full responsibility that this is a long war against the coronavirus pandemic. But we do not have to get tired or take a rest in this war. We have to emerge victorious. Today, the country has only one goal and one resolve - to win this war,” ANI quoted Modi as saying.
He said, “India’s efforts have set an example before the world in tackling the pandemic. India is one of the countries which understood seriousness of this disease&waged a timely war against it. India took several decisions and tried its best to implement them on ground.”
2. Death toll crosses 100
The health ministry’s latest update says India’s Covid-19 death toll is now 109. The count rose from 88 on Sunday night.
3. Section 144 In UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar
The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has extended for another nine days the restrictions imposed in the district under CrPC section 144, in view of the nationwide lockdown which will continue till April 14, officials said.
All gatherings, including political, social and religious, protest rallies and sports events will remain banned across Noida and Greater Noida during the lockdown period, a senior officer said.
Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 58 positive cases of coronavirus, the highest for any district in the state, according to official figures.
4. Una Man Kills Himself After Facing ‘Social Boycott’
A 37-year-old man hanged himself to death in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district on Sunday morning after allegedly facing “social boycott” by some villagers, who suspected him to be suffering from COVID-19 despite testing negative for it.
A day earlier health officials had dropped him at his village following his negative report, an official said. He had been taken to a quarantine facility a few days ago.
Una Sadar SHO Darshan Singh said Dilshad was one of the contacts of a Tablighi Jamaat member who had returned from New Delhi’s Nizamuddin.
Commenting on it, DGP Sita Ram Mardi in a recorded message on social media said, “Some villagers pointed out that this man was a suspected COVID-19 patient. He was quarantined and tested negative for the infection. When he returned to his village, he was discriminated against and socially boycotted by villagers. At this, he committed suicide.”
The SHO told PTI that “nothing like discrimination or social boycott came to their notice during investigation”.
His post-mortem is being conducted and police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC in this regard, he added.
5. Americans Brace For ‘Hardest’ Week Of Their Lives
Americans braced for what the nation’s top doctor warned Sunday would be “the hardest and saddest week” of their lives.
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams offered a stark warning about the expected wave of virus deaths. “This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment,’’ he told “Fox News Sunday.” Read more
6. Queen Makes Rare Televised Address, Boris Johnson In Hospital
The Queen on Sunday praised the NHS, carers and frontline workers for “selflessly” helping to fight coronavirus in a rare TV address – recorded from her own lockdown in Windsor Castle.
The speech, recorded on Friday, came in the wake of the deaths of three nurses, five doctors and two healthcare assistants who have contracted coronavirus and died since the start of the outbreak.
The monarch’s televised address to Britain was only the fourth of her 68-year-reign during times of national crisis and grief.
Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests as his coronavirus symptoms persist, Downing Street said. Johnson had tested positive for Covid-19 ten days ago.