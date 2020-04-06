India's Coronavirus Death Toll At 109; Modi Calls It War: 6 Things To Know Today

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A medical staff speaks on the phone while health checks are conducted on police personnel on April 5, 2020 in New Delhi, India.

India’s confirmed coronavirus patients crossed the 4,000-mark, with 3,666 active cases in the country, Union health ministry’s Monday morning update said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that this was nothing but a “long war” and that there was no time to rest.

Maharashtra continues to have the maximum number of patients with 690 confirmed cases, followed by Tamil Nadu at 571 and Delhi at 503.

Here are 6 updates you need to know.

1. We Are At War, Says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on BJP’s 40th foundation day that the fight against coronavirus was nothing less than war and claimed that India’s efforts to control the pandemic had set an example in front of the world.

Modi’s comments come amidst criticism that India has not been testing enough and that health workers were struggling for protective gear as they led on the frontline.

“I state it with full responsibility that this is a long war against the coronavirus pandemic. But we do not have to get tired or take a rest in this war. We have to emerge victorious. Today, the country has only one goal and one resolve - to win this war,” ANI quoted Modi as saying.