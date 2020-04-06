Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital Sealed After 26 Nurses, 3 Doctors Test Positive For Coronavirus

Wockhardt Hospital in central Mumbai was on Monday sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after 26 nurses and three doctors tested positive for the novel coronavirus in a week.

According to the Hindustan Times, BMC has said no one will be allowed to enter or exit the hospital till all coronavirus patients test negative twice.

“It is unfortunate that such a big clusters of cases have come from a medical facility. They should have taken precautions,” Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told Times of India.

According to the report, 270 staff and a few patients at the hospital have been tested for cover-19.

“Our OPD and emergency services are shut and there will be no admissions,” a hospital spokesperson told the Times.

HT reports that the infections at the hospital spread after two nurses working in the same general ICU ward tested positive for Covid-19 on March 28.

The United Nurses Association (UNA) said the nurses had not been provided enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and were not tested or taken of their shifts till they began showing symptoms. The hospital has denied these charges.

“The hospital has not given nurses access to their own test reports. Many who were in quarantine in hostel or other wards have been moved to the Covid ward. Some who were caring for the quarantined nurses have been admitted to the Covid ward,” a letter by the Jan Swasthya Abhiyan and UNA said.