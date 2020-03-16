Live Updates: 4 People Test Positive In Maharashtra; Delhi Shuts Gyms, Night Clubs

The number of novel coronavirus patients in India rose to 111, as of 11:30 pm on Sunday, with Maharashtra reporting the highest, followed by Kerala. Over 450 stranded Indians were flown back from Italy and Iran on Sunday, the two worst affected countries after China, and quarantined over the weekend. Extending the border restrictions in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the government has suspended travel and registration of pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara through the corridor from Sunday midnight, besides movement of all types of passengers to Pakistan through international border points. Earlier, the government had announced suspension of all types of passenger movement from 00:00 hours on March 15 through the Indo-Bangla, Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan and Indo-Myanmar borders barring a few specified border checkposts. Coronavirus: Symptoms, Prevention, Helplines, All You Need To Know Can Coronavirus Be Transmitted Through Food? Here’s What You Should Know. Here are today’s updates: 2:45 pm: Visitors In Parliament Being Screened

Thermal screening of people visiting Parliament complex carried out in view of #coronavirus threat — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 16, 2020

2:34 pm: Modi Shares Video On How To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a video saying, “Follow these simple steps to avoid spreading of Corona Virus.” In the video Modi said everyone from the central government to gram panchayats were taking steps to curb the disease. Saying that we have all doctors and medical facilities, Modi said, “We shouldn’t leave any steps for precaution. We also need to understand what precautions we need to take. These are not very big steps.” Modi reiterated steps like not touching your face and washing your hands, apart from saying we shouldn’t step out unless we really need to.

1:48 pm: No Floor Test For Kamal Nath Govt Amid Coronavirus Fears Amid concerns of coronavirus, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly was on Monday adjourned without a floor test for the Kamal Nath government. The BJP has now approached the Supreme Court which has agreed to hear the matter. Read more here. 1:44 pm: Coronavirus cases rise to 38 in Maharashtra The total number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra rose to 38 on Monday after one more person, with travel history to Dubai, tested positive.

Yavatmal District Collector MD Singh: One more person, with travel history to Dubai, has been tested positive for #coronavirus. With this, total number of COVID-19 cases rises to 38 in #Maharashtra. https://t.co/1zaQS6ixHNpic.twitter.com/7m1JdKEg6d — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

1:22 pm: Delhi Shuts Gyms, Night Clubs Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that gyms, night clubs and spas will remain shut till 31 March. He said that gatherings of over 50 people, apart from weddings, will not be allowed. Kejriwal requested that people should postpone weddings as well.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: All gyms, night clubs, spas to be closed till March 31st. Any gathering with more than 50 persons excluding weddings will not be allowed. For weddings also, we request if they can be postponed then please do so. pic.twitter.com/vGLPB3EL6D — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

1:08 pm: 4 More New Cases In Maharashtra The health ministry has said on Monday that four more people have tested positive in Maharashtra, in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Now total number of confirmed patients in the state to 37.

Maharashtra Health Ministry: Four more people have been tested positive for #coronavirus in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, taking the total number of cases to 37 in the state. pic.twitter.com/HQeCscEj0C — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

12:45 pm: Odisha Officials Ask Tourist To Leave Puri After First Positive Case In The State Amid the coronavirus outbreak, officials in Odisha have requested tourists to leave Puri, the seaside temple town usually thronged by tourists. The state reported it’s first positive case on Monday, and the patient had travelled to Italy, reported Scroll.in. Regional Transport Officer SK Roy told ANI, “We are convincing tourists, foreign and domestic, to not enter the city”.

Odisha: Officials request tourists to leave Puri as all educational institutions, gyms, cinema halls&swimming pools have been closed to contain #CoronavirusOutbreak. Regional Transport Officer SK Roy says, "We are convincing tourists, foreign & domestic, to not enter the city". pic.twitter.com/0VVgN3BXC9 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

11:53 am: Puerto Rico Imposes Mandatory Curfews Puerto Rico imposed a curfew for residents on Sunday, saying most businesses would require to shut down, with officials citing those who had failed to socially distance as the outbreak continues to spread. Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez said via executive order “Given that the response from some citizens has not been adequate under the emergency situation, our priority is health and to protect the life of all of us who live on this island,” Vázquez said in an address. “All citizens will have to stay home to stop the spread of this virus.” The curfew was instituted a 9 p.m Sunday and will continue till March 30. 11:20 am: One More Person Tests Positive In Maharashtra One more patient in Maharashtra tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, taking the total number of patients in the state to 33. Maharashtra has the highest patients with COVID-19 in India.

Maharashtra Health Department: One more person has been tested positive for #coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 33 in the state. pic.twitter.com/1tuyLdjrym — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

10:45 am: Case Registered Against 79 People For Gathering At Cochin Airport ANI reported that a case has been reported in Kerala’s Kochi against four known and 75 unknown people for gathering at the Cochin International Airport to welcome a reality show contestant. They violated the ban issued in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Kerala: A case has been registered against 4 known and 75 unknown persons who gathered at the Cochin International airport last night to welcome a reality show contestant, for violating the ban on gathering issued by the airport authorities in the wake of coronavirus. — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

10:41 am: Norway Asks Students To Return From ‘Poorly Developed’ US Norway’s University of Science and Technology issued an alert on Sunday asking students studying abroad to return home as a response to the coronavirus pandemic — specifically singling out ‘poorly developed’ U.S. The warning from the nation’s largest university, with some 40,00 students, applies “especially” to students staying in nations with “poorly developed health services,” as well as countries, “for example the USA,” with a “poorly developed collective infrastructure.” Read more here. 10:30 am: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Have Review Meetings Through Video Conference

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to take review meetings via video conferencing of all district authorities today on containment measures against the spread of #COVID19. Deputy CM, Health Minister, Chief Secretary &Health Secretary to also join from Delhi Secretariat. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/41XREbdmKj — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

10:22 am: Union Ministers To Hold Meeting Today

Delhi: A meeting of a group of Union Ministers on #Coronavirus to be held today at Nirman Bhawan. — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

9:54 am: This Is How Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Spending Time During Quarantine (It Includes Donkeys) Arnold Schwarzenegger is spending time with his donkeys, Whiskey and Lulu, amid the coronavirus outbreak. In a video asking people to stay home, he said, “We don’t go out, we don’t go to restaurants, we don’t do anything like that anymore here. We just eat, with Whiskey and with Lulu, we have a good time.” He tweeted the video saying, “Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together.”

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

9.26 am: No Need To Be Scared, Says Delhi Man Who Has recovered From COVID-19 A 45-year-old businessman who has recovered from COVID-19 told NDTV in Sunday that it was “just a normal flu” and people didn’t need to be scared. He told NDTV, “There is no need to be scared. It is just like normal flu. If a healthy person reaches the doctor, our health system is well-equipped, one of the best in the world. Isolation ward is not like a two-by-two cell without sunlight.” He was the first positive patient in Delhi. 9.05 am: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian announce 6-week isolation Serena Williams and her immediate family are going into a lengthy self-imposed lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. The tennis star announced she’d be spending “the next 6 weeks in solitude” in an Instagram post on Friday. “Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials. I’ll let you know how it goes.... stay safe everyone,” she captioned a clip of herself applying makeup.

8.43am: CDC suggests ban on groups of 50 people or more as US moves closer to shutdown The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged the organisers of large events and gatherings to cancel or postpone any meeting of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks, effective immediately. US governors, including those in Ohio and Illinois, have begun restricting where people can go in an effort to inhibit the spread of the virus. The CDC said the recommendations do not apply to schools, colleges or businesses, and said that the types of events that should be canceled include weddings, concerts, parades and sporting events. “This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus,” it said. “This recommendation is not intended to supersede the advice of local public health officials.” 8.26 am: Karnataka to carry out thermal screening at state assembly, courts Karnataka will begin thermal screening of visitors at various places, including Assembly, high court, secretariat and civil courts from Tuesday. , PTI reports. 8.13 am: Three covid-19 patients in Rajasthan test negative after treatment Three of Rajasthan’s coronavirus patients—two Italian tourists and an Indian man who returned from Dubai— have tested negative for covid-19.

Happy to share, 3 corona patients including 2 senior citizens wd comorbid issues at SMS hospital,hv bn treated successfully & their test reports are now negative.

My heartiest compliments to SMS doctors & staff for their commendable & dedicated service in treating corona patients — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 15, 2020

The Italian couple, a 69-year-old man and his 70-year-old wife, were administered the Lopinavir/ Ritonavir combination, usually a second- line HIV medication, Indian Express reported. 7.54 am: Vatican says all Holy Week events will be held without visitors In a move described as unprecedented in modern times, the Vatican said on Sunday that all of Pope Francis’ Holy Week events, including on Easter Sunday, would not involve public participation over COVID-19 concerns. The events, however, will be aired online and on TV. 7.47 am: 13 patients in India free of coronavirus, says health ministry This includes three of the four patients reported in Rajasthan.

Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare: Three people from Rajasthan are now nCoronavirus-free. The total number of patients now free of #COVID19 is 13. https://t.co/9eT9RtqRm5pic.twitter.com/u5iZC6sS3n — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2020