Live Updates: 4 People Test Positive In Maharashtra; Delhi Shuts Gyms, Night Clubs

The number of novel coronavirus patients in India rose to 111, as of 11:30 pm on Sunday, with Maharashtra reporting the highest, followed by Kerala.
Over 450 stranded Indians were flown back from Italy and Iran on Sunday, the two worst affected countries after China, and quarantined over the weekend.
Extending the border restrictions in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the government has suspended travel and registration of pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara through the corridor from Sunday midnight, besides movement of all types of passengers to Pakistan through international border points.
Earlier, the government had announced suspension of all types of passenger movement from 00:00 hours on March 15 through the Indo-Bangla, Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan and Indo-Myanmar borders barring a few specified border checkposts.
Here are today’s updates:
2:45 pm: Visitors In Parliament Being Screened
2:34 pm: Modi Shares Video On How To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a video saying, “Follow these simple steps to avoid spreading of Corona Virus.”
In the video Modi said everyone from the central government to gram panchayats were taking steps to curb the disease.
Saying that we have all doctors and medical facilities, Modi said, “We shouldn’t leave any steps for precaution. We also need to understand what precautions we need to take. These are not very big steps.”
Modi reiterated steps like not touching your face and washing your hands, apart from saying we shouldn’t step out unless we really need to.
1:48 pm: No Floor Test For Kamal Nath Govt Amid Coronavirus Fears
Amid concerns of coronavirus, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly was on Monday adjourned without a floor test for the Kamal Nath government.
The BJP has now approached the Supreme Court which has agreed to hear the matter.
1:44 pm: Coronavirus cases rise to 38 in Maharashtra
The total number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra rose to 38 on Monday after one more person, with travel history to Dubai, tested positive.
1:22 pm: Delhi Shuts Gyms, Night Clubs
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that gyms, night clubs and spas will remain shut till 31 March. He said that gatherings of over 50 people, apart from weddings, will not be allowed.
Kejriwal requested that people should postpone weddings as well.
1:08 pm: 4 More New Cases In Maharashtra
The health ministry has said on Monday that four more people have tested positive in Maharashtra, in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.
Now total number of confirmed patients in the state to 37.
12:45 pm: Odisha Officials Ask Tourist To Leave Puri After First Positive Case In The State
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, officials in Odisha have requested tourists to leave Puri, the seaside temple town usually thronged by tourists.
The state reported it’s first positive case on Monday, and the patient had travelled to Italy, reported Scroll.in.
Regional Transport Officer SK Roy told ANI, “We are convincing tourists, foreign and domestic, to not enter the city”.
11:53 am: Puerto Rico Imposes Mandatory Curfews
Puerto Rico imposed a curfew for residents on Sunday, saying most businesses would require to shut down, with officials citing those who had failed to socially distance as the outbreak continues to spread.
Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez said via executive order “Given that the response from some citizens has not been adequate under the emergency situation, our priority is health and to protect the life of all of us who live on this island,” Vázquez said in an address. “All citizens will have to stay home to stop the spread of this virus.”
The curfew was instituted a 9 p.m Sunday and will continue till March 30.
11:20 am: One More Person Tests Positive In Maharashtra
One more patient in Maharashtra tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, taking the total number of patients in the state to 33.
Maharashtra has the highest patients with COVID-19 in India.
10:45 am: Case Registered Against 79 People For Gathering At Cochin Airport
ANI reported that a case has been reported in Kerala’s Kochi against four known and 75 unknown people for gathering at the Cochin International Airport to welcome a reality show contestant.
They violated the ban issued in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
10:41 am: Norway Asks Students To Return From ‘Poorly Developed’ US
Norway’s University of Science and Technology issued an alert on Sunday asking students studying abroad to return home as a response to the coronavirus pandemic — specifically singling out ‘poorly developed’ U.S.
The warning from the nation’s largest university, with some 40,00 students, applies “especially” to students staying in nations with “poorly developed health services,” as well as countries, “for example the USA,” with a “poorly developed collective infrastructure.”
10:30 am: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal To Have Review Meetings Through Video Conference
10:22 am: Union Ministers To Hold Meeting Today
9:54 am: This Is How Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Spending Time During Quarantine (It Includes Donkeys)
Arnold Schwarzenegger is spending time with his donkeys, Whiskey and Lulu, amid the coronavirus outbreak. In a video asking people to stay home, he said, “We don’t go out, we don’t go to restaurants, we don’t do anything like that anymore here. We just eat, with Whiskey and with Lulu, we have a good time.”
He tweeted the video saying, “Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together.”
9.26 am: No Need To Be Scared, Says Delhi Man Who Has recovered From COVID-19
A 45-year-old businessman who has recovered from COVID-19 told NDTV in Sunday that it was “just a normal flu” and people didn’t need to be scared.
He told NDTV, “There is no need to be scared. It is just like normal flu. If a healthy person reaches the doctor, our health system is well-equipped, one of the best in the world. Isolation ward is not like a two-by-two cell without sunlight.”
He was the first positive patient in Delhi.
9.05 am: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian announce 6-week isolation
Serena Williams and her immediate family are going into a lengthy self-imposed lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The tennis star announced she’d be spending “the next 6 weeks in solitude” in an Instagram post on Friday. “Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials. I’ll let you know how it goes.... stay safe everyone,” she captioned a clip of herself applying makeup.
8.43am: CDC suggests ban on groups of 50 people or more as US moves closer to shutdown
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged the organisers of large events and gatherings to cancel or postpone any meeting of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks, effective immediately.
US governors, including those in Ohio and Illinois, have begun restricting where people can go in an effort to inhibit the spread of the virus.
The CDC said the recommendations do not apply to schools, colleges or businesses, and said that the types of events that should be canceled include weddings, concerts, parades and sporting events.
“This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus,” it said. “This recommendation is not intended to supersede the advice of local public health officials.”
8.26 am: Karnataka to carry out thermal screening at state assembly, courts
Karnataka will begin thermal screening of visitors at various places, including Assembly, high court, secretariat and civil courts from Tuesday. , PTI reports.
8.13 am: Three covid-19 patients in Rajasthan test negative after treatment
Three of Rajasthan’s coronavirus patients—two Italian tourists and an Indian man who returned from Dubai— have tested negative for covid-19.
The Italian couple, a 69-year-old man and his 70-year-old wife, were administered the Lopinavir/ Ritonavir combination, usually a second- line HIV medication, Indian Express reported.
7.54 am: Vatican says all Holy Week events will be held without visitors
In a move described as unprecedented in modern times, the Vatican said on Sunday that all of Pope Francis’ Holy Week events, including on Easter Sunday, would not involve public participation over COVID-19 concerns.
The events, however, will be aired online and on TV.
7.47 am: 13 patients in India free of coronavirus, says health ministry
This includes three of the four patients reported in Rajasthan.
7.44 am: Italy recorded 368 deaths on Sunday
Italy recorded 368 more deaths from the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday, its biggest one day rise, amid growing concern about the ability of its strained health system to cope with the relentless increase in new cases.
7.31 am: 110 coronavirus patients in India
The home ministry announced that India has 110 covid-19 patients as 11.30 pm on Sunday. Maharashtra has 32 patients, Kerala 22 and Uttar Pradesh 12.
7.25 am: Global death toll cross 6,000
A spike in deaths in Spain has pushed the global toll past 6,000, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources.
The worldwide death toll rose to 6,036, with 159,844 infections after 105 died in Spain. While China remains the country with the most deaths with 3,199, the pandemic is now spreading more rapidly in Europe, with 1,907 deaths in the continent’s worst-hit country Italy.
7.17 am: Maharashtra expands testing capacity
Maharashtra reported 32 positive cases of novel coronavirus so far, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. He announced that the laboratory capacity to test samples of suspected novel coronavirus will be expanded to 350 per day from the present 100 per day at the civic-run Kasturba hospital in Mumbai in the next two days.
Tope said another laboratory will be set up at KEM hospital in Mumbai in the next two days. New laboratories will also come up at JJ Hospital, the Haffkine Institute―also in Mumbai, besides at BJ hospital in Pune in the next 15-20 days.
7.13 am: Kerala launches ‘break the chain’ initiative to prevent spread of virus
As the total number of positive cases rose to 22 in Kerala, the state government launched a “break the chain” initiative to prevent the spread of the virus.
Twenty Dubai-bound passengers were detained at the Kochi airport after a UK national, who was under surveillance but sneaked out and joined the group, tested positive for novel coronavirus, PTI reported.
Kerala has also launched an intensified medical check up in inter-state border areas for people entering the state by rail and road.
SAARC meet
SAARC nations on Sunday vowed to jointly combat coronavirus as Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed an emergency fund with an initial offer of $10 million from India and asserted that the best way to deal with the pandemic was by coming together, and not growing apart.
The underlying message of the video conference was unitedly taking on the virus. Pakistan raised the issue of restrictions in Kashmir, calling for immediate lifting of the lockdown there to allow disease containment measures.
Apart from Modi, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Bhutanese premier Lotay Tshering, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza, participated in the video conference.
Evacuations
A total of 218 Indians, mostly students, from Milan landed at around 9.45 AM on Sunday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi and were taken to an ITBP quarantine facility in south-west Delhi’s Chhawla area.
More than 230 Indians brought back from Iran reached New Delhi at about 3:15 AM and were quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Centre in Jaisalmer, the third batch to be evacuated from that country.
They had arrived in Delhi on a Mahan Air flight from Tehran and were ferried by two Air India flights to Jaisalmer, IGI airport officials said.
The first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims were brought back from Iran on Tuesday and the second group of 44 Indian pilgrims had arrived from there on Friday.
Indian Railways withdraws blankets and curtains
The Indian Railways issued orders to all its zones to withdraw blankets and curtains from AC coaches as they are not washed every day. Other items in the bed roll, including bedsheets, towels and pillow covers, are washed every day, it said.
The railway board has also instructed that the minimum temperature in the coaches be set at 24-25 degrees Celsius.
“All curtains and spare blankets to be washed, dried and stored in clean and dry storage facility. 100 per cent fresh washed linen to be provided in sealed packets as per existing instructions,” it said.
The railways will ask passengers to bring their own blankets through SMS and IVRS.
It has also instructed its personnel to intensively clean coach fittings such as grab handles, window grill, bottle holders and charge points as they are touched by thousands of passengers every day.
Officials said liquid soap, napkin rolls and disinfectant chemical will be provided to passengers by the housekeeping staff on board.
In AC coaches, attendants have been told to not recirculate used linen.