Pizza Delivery Agent Tests Positive In South Delhi: 6 Things You Need To Know Today

SAM PANTHAKY via Getty Images A health worker wearing protective gear walks past police personnel (background) during a screening and checking session at a residential area in Ahmedabad on April 9, 2020.

India has confirmed 12,380 cases of the novel coronavirus of which 10,477 were currently under treatment, the Union health ministry’s update on Thursday said. The ministry said death toll had reached 414 while 1,488 people had recovered from the infection so far. What you need to know today: 1. Pizza delivery agent tests positive in South Delhi A 19-year-old pizza delivery agent has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in south Delhi, NDTV reported. The man had delivered pizzas till April 12 and had delivered to 72 families in south Delhi areas like Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar and Savitri Nagar, the report said. “All these customers have already been contacted by government authorities,” Zomato said The restaurant has been shut down, it said. 2. Delhi govt has arranged shelted for people living under bridge at Yamuna Ghat, says Kejriwal Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government has ordered shifting of the people living in the open at the Yamuna Ghat and arrangements have been made to provide them food and shelter.

यमुना घाट पर मज़दूर इकट्ठा हुए। उनके लिए रहने और खाने की व्यवस्था कर दी है। उन्हें तुरंत शिफ़्ट करने के आदेश दे दिए हैं।



रहने और खाने की कोई कमी नहीं है। किसी को कोई भूखा या बेघर मिले तो हमें ज़रूर बतायें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 15, 2020

The move follows report by Scroll which said hundreds of daily wage and migrant workers were living on the banks of Yamuna after three shelters had been set ablaze on Saturday. Several workers told Scroll that no food had not been served by the authorities since Saturday – until Tuesday afternoon. 3. Govt criticises USCIRF’s response to report on segregation of Covid wards in Ahmedabad hospital The External Affairs Ministry criticised the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) and denied a report that COVID-19 patients in a hospital in Ahmedabad were being segregated on the basis of their religious identities, calling it “misguided”. The USCIRF had on Wednesday expressed concerns over the way India is fighting the coronavirus pandemic following Indian Express’s report on the government-run hospital in Ahmedabad.

USCIRF is concerned with reports of Hindu & Muslim patients separated into separate hospital wards in #Gujarat. Such actions only help to further increase ongoing stigmatization of Muslims in #India and exacerbate false rumors of Muslims spreading #COVID19https://t.co/GXigs4w5na — USCIRF (@USCIRF) April 15, 2020