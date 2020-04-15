Masks Made Mandatory Across India: The Guidelines For The Extended Lockdown

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Police personnel screen vehicles for identity cards during the lockdown, at Chandigarh - Zirapur boarder on April 14, 2020 in Chandigarh.

The Union home ministry on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines to enforce the extended national lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. All kinds of public transport and opening of public places will remain prohibited till May 3. However, grocery stores, fruits, vegetables shops/ carts, milk booths, poultry, meat and fish shop will remain open during lockdown. The government has made wearing of mask compulsory in public places across India. Spitting in public has been made a punishable offence and a strict ban enforced on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco.

These are the new lockdown guidelines: The following will remain suspended till May 3 Educational institutions, coaching centres, domestic, international air travel, train services will also remain suspended. While inter-state, inter-district movement of people, metro, bus services will remain prohibited. Public places like cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars will be shut. All social, political, sports, religious functions, religious places, places of worship shall be closed for public.

Services that will be allowed from April 20 Services provided by self-employed electrician, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, carpenters will be allowed from April 20. Activities permitted include agricultural, horticultural activities, farmers and farm workers in field, procurement of agri products, ‘mandis’. Highway ‘dhaba’, truck repairing shops, call centres for govt activities to open from April 20 Shops of agriculture machinery, its spare parts, its supply chain, repairs, ’Custom Hiring Centres, related to farm machinery to remain open from April 20. Manufacturing units of drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, construction of medical infrastructure including manufacture of ambulances to remain open. However, the exemptions given from April 20 will not be applicable in COVID-19 hotspots/ containment zones and the State/ UT governments shall not dilute guidelines in any manner but may impose stricter measures as per local requirements in such areas.