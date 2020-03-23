Coronavirus: Chennai Among 3 Districts Locked Down, Section 144 Across Tamil Nadu Tomorrow

ARUN SANKAR via Getty Images Health workers wearing facemasks amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, spray disinfectant at the corporation office in Chennai on March 20, 2020.

Section 144 will be imposed across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday evening till March 31 to implement a state-wide lockdown, CM Edappadi K Palanswami announced on Monday. This has already been in place in three districts of Tamil Nadu—Chennai, Kancheepuram and Erode—after the Central government put them on its list of 80 districts to be locked down across India. On Monday, Palaniswami told the state assembly that shops providing milk, vegetables, groceries, mutton, chicken and fish will continue to function during the lockdown period, while state borders will be sealed. Three people had tested positive for coronavirus in the state a day earlier, taking the total confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu to nine. Among the nine positive patients, one 45-year old man from Kancheepuram has been discharged. While the ‘janta curfew’ across the country ended at 9 pm on Sunday, Tamil Nadu had extended it to 5 am on Monday.

Metro rail, passenger trains and inter-state bus services are suspended till March 31. The Tamil Nadu government had already shut state borders with neighbours, including Karnataka and Kerala, while allowing trucks ferrying essential commodities. Chennai’s commissioner, had on Saturday announced the closure of the city’s beaches, including Marina Beach, Elliots Beach in Besant Nagar, Palavakkam Beach and Thiruvanmiyur Beach from 3pm on Saturday till further notice, The NewMinute reported. PMK, an ally of the ruling AIADMK, has favoured a lockdown till March 31 across Tamil Nadu.