One Person Dies In Bengal, All Domestic Flights Suspended: 11 Things You Need To Know Today

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, 80 cities across India including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru are under lockdown till 31 March. According to the health ministry there are 415 active cases as of Monday morning and 23 people have been cured. One person died in Kolkata, taking the death toll from coronavirus in India to 8.
India also suspended all domestic flights from midnight of 24 March except for cargo planes.
Here are 11 things you need to know
1. One Person Dies In West Bengal
A 57-year-old man has died in West Bengal on Monday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the patient and his family had returned from Italy.
2. Kerala Goes Into Lockdown
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a lockdown in the state on Monday even as 28 people tested positive in the state for the virus.
3. Domestic Flights Suspended
The government announced that all domestic flights will be suspended from midnight on 24 March.
This, however, will not apply to cargo flights
4. Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die
While the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die 12 days ahead of schedule, reports said that the Rajya Sabha was also likely to be adjourned by the end of the day.
5. Tokyo Olympics Likely To Be Postponed
The Tokyo Olympics appear certain to be postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus, as Canada and Australia said they were looking ahead to a 2021 games.
Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe told his country’s parliament on Monday a postponement of the games would be unavoidable if the they cannot be held in a complete way because of the coronavirus impact. Abe was commenting on the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s plan to examine the situation over the next few weeks and make a decision, which could include a postponement. HuffPost Japan has Abe’s statement in full (in Japanese).
6. Kerala Priest Arrested For Conducting Holy Mass
A priest of the Nithya Sahaya Matha Church in Chalakudi was arrested on Monday after he conducted a holy mass amid the coronavirus lockdown across India.
Maturbhumi reported that the people who attended the mass were also booked by the police.
7. Supreme Court To Hear Cases Through Video Conferencing
ANI reported that the Supreme Court, is for the first time, making preparations for hearing of cases through video conferencing amid the coronavirus outbreak.
8. Legal Action Against Violators
The Centre on Monday advised states to strictly follow the lockdown and said legal action will be take against violators.
9. Positive Cases In Maharashtra Rises To 89
Maharashtra, where the number of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 are the highest, the number of cases rose to 89.
10. Modi Asks People To Take The Lockdown Seriously
11. All OPD Services Suspended In AIIMS