FIR Against Delhi Coronavirus Patient For Indecent Behaviour: 7 Things To Know Today

Hindustan Times via Getty Images NEW DELHI, INDIA - APRIL 13: A municipal worker sprays disinfectant while sanitizing an area in Tilak Nagar, on day twenty of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Coronavirus on April 13, 2020 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

India has confirmed nearly 11,500 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 9,756 patients currently under treatment and death toll at 377, the Union health ministry’s update said on Wednesday morning. The Press Trust of India’s tally from state government figures put the death tolld at 389, as of 9.20 pm on Tuesday. What you needs to know today: 1. MP did not have testing infrastructure till March 23, says CM Chouhan As of Wednesday morning, Madhya Pradesh had confirmed 730 cases and 50 deaths from Covid-19. The state is yet to get a health minister since Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn in as chief minister last month on March 23. In Bhopal, coronavirus patients include 34 health department officials and 15 policemen and their families, Vidya Krishnan reported for The Caravan.

People in Indore shouldn't be scared, numbers will increase. If someone doesn't know that they're positive, they'll not only risk their own lives but that of others too. So we decided to conduct testings extensively. This will help control Corona: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan https://t.co/LZgf6kvBA4 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

2. Delhi coronavirus patient charged with indecent behaviour Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said an FIR has been registered against a coronavirus patient in the capital for indecent behaviour. “After treatment the patient will be handed over to police. We have increased the security in hospitals,” he said. 3. Govt’s guidelines for the extended national lockdown Click here for details of the guidelines of the extended lockdown in India

MHA issues revised consolidated guidelines on the #Lockdown2 measures to be taken by Ministries/Departments of Govt of India, State/UT governments & State/UT authorities for the containment of #COVID19 in India. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Q85DFtMAob — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 15, 2020

4. Gujarat MLA tests positive hours after meeting CM, deputy A Gujarat MLA has tested positive for the novel coronavirus hours after meeting CM Vijay Rupani and his deputy at the CM’s official residence, reports say. The CM’s Office has blamed MLA Imran Khedawala for not taking necessary precaution after having given his sample for testing. “Because there were a number of cases of Corona in walled city, CM Rupani had called local MLAs of the entire area… Around two days back, following symptoms like flu and fever, Khedawala’s samples were taken… He should have avoided meeting others till the reports came. By not doing so, he committed a mistake,” a release from the chief minister’s office said, Indian Express quoted. 5. No special train to clear passenger rush, says Railway ministry The Railway ministry’s clarification came after thousands of migrant workers gathered at Bandra station in Mumbai and at Surat in Gujarat on Tuesday, demanding transportation to go back to their hometowns.

It is clarified that all Passenger train services are fully cancelled, across the nation, till 3rd May 2020 and there is no plan to run any special train to clear the passenger rush



All concerned may pl.take note of the same and help us in resisting any wrong news in this regard — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) April 14, 2020

News18′s Radhika Ramaswamy said 800-1000 people had been booked by the Mumbai police following the incident in Bandra.

Bandra migrants incidents. Steps taken -

Mumbai police registers an FIR against 800-1000 people under IPC sections 143,147,149,186,188 and under sections of the Epidemic Act.

A man named Vinay Dubey has been detained by the police for mobilising the crowd and spreading rumours — Radhika Ramaswamy (@radhika1705) April 14, 2020