Tributes For Irrfan Khan Pour In From China

ASSOCIATED PRESS File image of Irrfan Khan.

Actor Irrfan Khan, who died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, was mourned by industry peers, politicians and fans not just in India but in China as well.

His Hindi Medium was a huge success in the neighbouring country and had recorded an unprecedented opening day collections of Rs 24.31 crore, according to Livemint. It was released on April 4, 2018 in China. Two weeks after the release, Hindi Medium had crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.

Chinese media outlets Xinhua, Global Times and CGTN published stories on Khan’s demise. While Xinhua reported that social media was flooded with wishes and condolences after the news broke, CGTN also said that Khan’s fans across the globe paid tribute “to a man who leaves behind a legacy of timeless and genius cinema”.

Global Times detailed how people in China mourned the news of his death. Tributes and messages of condolences from people in China flooded the country’s Weibo social media platform, which is similar to Twitter, on Wednesday, it said.

The newspaper noted that #IrrfanKhanpassaway started trending on Weibo on Wednesday.

Fans also uploaded videos to China’s TikTok-like app Douyin.