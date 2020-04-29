'A True Gem': Bollywood Mourns Irrfan Khan's Death

Actor Irrfan Khan died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, losing his battle with a rare form of cancer, a statement from his representative said.
The actor, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, lost his mother in Jaipur just four days ago. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection on Tuesday.
“I trust, I have surrendered’; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it.
Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, ’As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it,” the statement read.
Actors, directors and artistes from Bollywood shared messages of grief and condolences on Twitter:
My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.— Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020
Thank you for those indelible movie memories....thank you for raising the bar as an artist ...thank you for enriching our Cinema....we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives.....our cinema....we salute you🙏❤️😪— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 29, 2020
Rest in peace @irrfank you have no idea what your kindness meant to me at a time I was at my least confident . My condolences to your family and loved ones.— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 29, 2020
Heartbroken. #IrrfanKhan— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 29, 2020
Words fail to describe my sense of shock and horror to learn about Irrfan Khan’s passing away. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the family at this grave hour. India’s lost one of her biggest icons today. Our world left for the poorer... #IrrfanKhan#Forever— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 29, 2020
My friend...inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai...will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 29, 2020
“पैमाना कहे है कोई, मैखाना कहे है दुनिया तेरी आँखों को भी, क्या क्या ना कहे है” Love u pic.twitter.com/yOVoCete4A
Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. How tragic and sad. Such a wonderful talent. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 29, 2020
Thank you Irrfan for all the joy you have brought to our lives through your work.
You will be fondly remembered.
Love.
a.
Big loss to the film industry, his fans, all of us n specially his family. My heart goes out to his family. May God give them strength.— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 29, 2020
Rest in peace brother u shall always be missed n be in all our hearts.. pic.twitter.com/KFQ1RoC1H8
Indescribably saddened to hear that we've lost Irrfan Khan. I'll always be thankful to him for taking care of Sonam when they worked together & for being her guiding light at the time. He was an inspiration for everyone, a remarkable actor, unmatched talent & a great human being.— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 29, 2020
Gutted. No words. 😭— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 29, 2020
When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 29, 2020
Extremely painful.. Ahh ..too early Irfan.. 🙏🙏thank you for your contribution to the collective global art .. we will miss you . RIP pic.twitter.com/9NrNFRwlh4— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 29, 2020
So heartbreaking to see an artist die ahead of his creative peak, with so much more to offer. Unsettling!— Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) April 29, 2020
You will forever be remembered and your craft will pass on to generations. Rest in peace, Irrfan Khan!
#irfankhanactor ...One of the greatest ambassadors of Indian cinema has left us. Gone too soon..#RamadanDay5 🌹🌺 #memories#oscar2009#innalillahiwainnailaihirajioon— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) April 29, 2020
The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vjhd5aoFhc— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2020
Very sad to hear about Irrfan sirs passing. 1 of our finest actors. A magician on the big screen; inspiring & igniting hearts! I was beyond excited to get the precious opportunity to share the screen with him in Haider. Will always be his fan & cherish those moments. RIP sir 💜 pic.twitter.com/DveCGVxvvu— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 29, 2020
It’s so sad to hear about #IrfanKhan passing away. I have learned so much from him as an actor just by sharing screen space with him. A truly gifted actor. And a wonderful man. He really has #GoneTooSoon I’m sure the heavens have saved a special place for him.— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 29, 2020
A true gem and a phenomenal actor whose finest performances will be remembered, forever.— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) April 29, 2020
Rest in peace #IrrfanKhanpic.twitter.com/vaGokxfFhj
Some losses are never replaceable.— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) April 29, 2020
Dear Irrfan, your humility, talent and kind spirit shall forever be etched in our hearts. You are gone too soon but your legacy stays behind inspiring the millions of lives you’ve touched. May you rest in peace! #IrrfanKhanpic.twitter.com/CLrSPoa0ws
Very very sad to hear of @irrfank passing - have only fondest of memories of many things we did together incl his last swan song Karwaan before he took ill. Actor par excellence - sense of humour and zest for living life to its fullest are what he will be remembered forever RIP— Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) April 29, 2020
T 3516 - .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020
An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..
Prayers and duas 🙏
Maine dil se kaha, dhoond laana khushi Nasamajh laya gum, to yeh gum hi sahi...Remember singing this song holding his hand when I met him after he was diagnosed. He smiled .The warmth of your smile will forever linger my friend. Alvida dost 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/camRkKqimC— Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) April 29, 2020
This is just too sad. I'd worked with #IrrfanKhan in Supari, not our best, but we had a wonderful time together. We met a few times after that & will always treasure the warmth. Not to mention the loss of an incredible actor. Will rewatch his flims to celebrate his life and work.— Nandita Das (@nanditadas) April 29, 2020
Irrfan shone so bright that we all reflected in his glory. Who will we look to for such integrity again?— Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) April 29, 2020
The world is a lesser place now. Thank you for having the courage to be yourself and unlocking worlds for us, Irrfan. We will remember you.
Extremely saddened to hear the loss of Irrfan Khan. May his soul rest in peace #RIPIrrfanKhanpic.twitter.com/JT6uWgagTj— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 29, 2020
💔 #thehappiestofsoulspic.twitter.com/jZQbSbZbAD— dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) April 29, 2020
So Sad to hear of the untimely death of Irrfan Khan, one of India’s most talented & versatile actor. Gone to soon my friend. You will be missed. My heartfelt condolences to the family. May god give them strength during this difficult time. R.I.P 🙏 #Irrfankhan#RIPIrrfanKhan— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 29, 2020
This is really sad news. One of India's greatest talents has died at age 54. Gone too soon Irrfan Khan. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vGtnzfgm3K— Apurva (@Apurvasrani) April 29, 2020
Too soon to leave @irrfank Ji. Your work always left me in awe. You’re one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 29, 2020
Actor Irrfan Khan Dies In Mumbai At 53. This is such a tragedy and heart. RIP Irfan sir. The industry has lost an exceptional artist and human. You will be so so missed . Spread the happiness in Heaven. https://t.co/smQygfHpMM— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 29, 2020
Deeply saddened to learn that #Irffan Khan passed away this morning. Gone too soon .. such a powerful actor and how valiantly he fought back the cancer. Its a big loss not only to his family but to the entire film industry. RIP— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) April 29, 2020
An actor that every director wanted to work with. A human being that gave his best in every role. Indian film’s most succesful export to Hollywood. A man loved by all. Sad to see #IrrfanKhan leave us, after what we thought was suucesfull fight against cancer. God bess you Irfan .— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 29, 2020
Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QSm05p7PfU— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 29, 2020
Rest in peace #IrfanKhan— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 29, 2020
There is so much more you had to give. So much more you could do for Indian cinema. You’ll be missed. pic.twitter.com/h4S2B99lYA
Saddened to hear the terrible news of Irrfan khan's passing away. An amazing actor who got global recognition.He can never be replaced.His intensity & charming demeanour will remain imprinted in our hearts.Dear Irrfan, we will miss you & you’ll be remembered forever. #IrrfanKhan— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 29, 2020
Our Irrfan has gone ! Actor , ( for me a co-writer ) , humanist , secular and spiritual . A man in search of beauty , meaning and a connection with the universe . He was brutally honest , yet very kind . And that smile , how I’ll miss that smile !— Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) April 29, 2020
With a heavy heart I post this tweet . A phenomenal actor , such an inspiration his performances have been for me . He battled for his life but sadly leaves us today . RIP Irrfan Khan . OM Shanti 🙏— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 29, 2020
Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan’s untimely demise. It’s an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 29, 2020
Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 29, 2020
Saddened to hear of the passing of Irrfan Khan. My heart goes out to the family, may you find strength in this time. Rest in peace🙏🏻— Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 29, 2020
Very sad to hear about #IrrfanKhan . A huge loss for the industry. just 54 ... he will remain forever cherished as one of the finest actors in the Indian Film Industry . pic.twitter.com/2iCfMeRBcZ— Onir (@IamOnir) April 29, 2020
Irrfan sir, you were the nicest, coolest guy. Every interaction with you was so memorable. The world has lost the most talented actor, the nicest human being and a real fighter!! All my love and strength to the family 💙 #RIP#IrrfanKhan— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 29, 2020
So heartbroken on the demise of #IrrfanKhan sir. We are shocked & just sad. My condolences to the family .You will live on forever in our hearts sir. Thank you for entertaining us and giving us such powerful performances .You were an institution & an inspirational force . RIP 🙏🏻— bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 29, 2020
A fantastic costar, an actor par excellence ,and a beautiful human being , you are irreplaceable #irrfankhan. @irrfank We lost you too soon! Unbelievable. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QdEBiSUegw— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 29, 2020
I have not even met you sir.— Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) April 29, 2020
But this loss feels so personal.
Your work and love for the art has made you so close and dear to our hearts.
May your soul be in a much happier and peaceful place. #IrrfanKhan
Devastated to hear we lost our best Indian actor today. He was the opposite of Bollywood in his naturalistic style. He inhabited characters and their cobwebs so fully, you couldn’t take your eyes off of him. rip #irrfankhan— Poorna Jagannathan (@PoornaJags) April 29, 2020
There’s no one to take your place. pic.twitter.com/edKOQ3dvvI
Deeply saddened by the news of #IrrfanKhan's untimely demise. A brilliant actor gone too soon. He will be truly missed... My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP 🙏🏻— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 29, 2020
Our loss, heaven’s gain. #IrrfanKhan#RIP Thank you for all the magic you weaved on celluloid. Condolences to the family and loved ones.— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 29, 2020
Gone too soon is the inspiration and the entertainment #IrrfanKhan a great loss to cinema and the craft .. may you rest in peace brother 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ggyC2mBAyr— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 29, 2020
#IrrfanKhan my friend it’s too early for you. You were,you are and will be one of the finest actor in Indian Cinema. In this difficult time also the last movie I watched was your English Medium.And again I was amused by seeing your performance.Stay well my friend wherever you are— Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) April 29, 2020
I’m numb today... I haven’t been able to accept the loss of a brilliant co-actor & a fabulous person that @irrfank was! We’ve lost a gem today... but his legacy will live on through the phenomenal body of work that he has left behind. Rest in peace, Irrfan!🙏🏻🙏🏻#IrrfanKhanpic.twitter.com/7jrRDRYdcC— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) April 29, 2020
