Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey Takes VRS, 'Robinhood Of Bihar' Song Follows Poll Speculations

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who had said actor Rhea Chakraborty did not have the ‘aukat’ (or stature) to criticise chief minister Nitish Kumar has now taken VRS and is likely to context Bihar elections from Buxar, reports say.

While he refused to confirm anything, a song calling him the ′ Robinhood of Bihar’ is now circulating on social media.

Pandey had made the remarks after Chakraborty had told the Supreme Court that she is being made a political scapegoat.

The Indian Express reported that Pandey retirement will come into effect from September 22.

SK Singhal, DGP, Home Guards, has been given additional charge of Bihar DGP, the report said.

Sources told NDTV and The Indian Express that Pandey is likely to contest upcoming elections on a BJP ticket from Bihar’s Buxar.

Panday confirmed his resignations by addressing the media on Wednesday that he had retired. He did not confirm whether he will contest elections.NDTV quoted him as saying, “I have not said that I will contest polls yet.”

He also said that politics wasn’t the only way of serving society.

He also said his retirement was not linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput case.