After 'Aukaat' Comment On Rhea Chakraborty Draws Outrage, Bihar DGP Backtracks

Amid outrage over his remarks on Rhea Chakraborty, the former girlfriend of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey backtracked on his comments on national television.

While people lashed out at him for saying Chakraborty did not have the ‘aukat’ or stature to comment on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, he defended himself saying that he did not understand why people were outraged.

However, he told News18′s Marya Shakeel on Wednesday, “If my usage of the word ‘aukat’ has hurt people’s sentiments, then I woud like to apologise.”

He maintained that he did not feel there was anything wrong with it.