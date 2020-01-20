Can AI Systems Be Unethical? The Answer Is Yes

Recently, David Heinemeier Hansson, creator of Ruby On Rails, tweeted that he got 20 times the credit limit on his Apple Card than his wife, even though they file joint taxes, and their credit history matches up. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak also replied to the same thread, saying he got 10 times the credit limit as his wife even though they have no separate banking or credit card accounts, or assets.

In his tweets, Hansson noted: “She spoke to two Apple reps. Both very nice, courteous people representing an utterly broken and reprehensible system. The first person was like ‘I don’t know why, but I swear we’re not discriminating, it’s just the algorithm’.”

“It’s just the algorithm” is, of course, not a very useful response. Algorithms aren’t just being used for advanced computing — they are determining every aspect of our lives, from whether we can get a loan, or whether we’re eligible for insurance discounts, or if you’re going to be grilled by the police. And they can very easily make mistakes.

This isn’t something new either—we’ve seen these issues come up again and again over the years. When Google Photos launched image recognition in 2015, it labelled two black women as gorillas. Google was quick to put out a press release stating it was taking care of the issue. But it could not resolve it till 2018, and the solution to the problem was to remove the word gorilla from the system!

One of the simplest examples of the unconscious decisions that people make that can be quite harmful is a soap dispenser that only worked for white people — it worked by emitting a small beam of light, and when this was reflected back at a sensor, it would release some soap. On dark skin, not enough light was reflected back, so the soap didn’t come.

A soap dispenser not working because of a poorly thought out algorithm might seem trivial, but we’re using algorithms to determine just about everything now. Facial recognition systems are based on machine-learning computer vision algorithms, and are being used to interrogate and detain people — even though the systems only have 2-3% accuracy, according to the government itself.

How algorithmic bias leads to unethical situations

We think of these algorithms as highly impartial and well thought out systems, but that’s actually very misleading. The machine learning systems are not omniscient intelligences, which is how technologists often present them, but a better metaphor is that these systems are like babies that start off not knowing much.

They then learn the lessons that we teach them—often including the things that we didn’t intend to teach them, a problem called overfitting.

That’s where we come up against the problem of inherent bias in all humans—algorithms can’t be unbiased, because the training data used to make the AI systems is also biased… because the humans that created it have their own biases.

Bhuvana M. Koteeswaran, researcher at the Centre for Internet and Society, explained, “Machine-learning algorithms are created by humans who are themselves biased, and pass this on to the algorithms they create.”

The difference between natural and artificial intelligence is that a person strongly biased against a group of people would avoid showing their bias for fear of social censure. An artificially intelligent system doesn’t feel the same restraint—and because we don’t understand how these systems work, the biases seem like rational, reasonable choices.

This creates an uncomfortable as well as unethical situation. Systems are not unethical, even if they may be biased; the situations that get created are.