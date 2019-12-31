CAA Protests: When Police Uses Your Face Against You

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images NEW DELHI, INDIA - DECEMBER 30 : Protesters march towards the India Gate during a protest against the police brutality during the clashes, following days of violent protests across India against a new citizenship law, in Delhi, India on December 30, 2019. (Photo by Imtiyaz Khan /Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

BENGALURU, Karnataka—If you’ve been following the conversation around the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), you would have noticed many social media posts asking protesters to wear face masks or paint their faces. This is because there is a very real possibility that your face may be added to a facial recognition database by the government. On Saturday, The Indian Express reported that the Delhi Police is filming protesters, and then running the footage through its Automated Facial Recognition Software (AFRS) in order to identify alleged “rabble rousers and miscreants”. The police force had adopted AFRS in 2018 to locate missing children. This is a clear instance of Indian authorities taking a leaf out of China’s playbook in the ongoing protests in Hong Kong, using CCTV footage and other recordings of protests to identify and crack down on dissenters. For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter.

The Delhi Police, which reports to the Union ministry of home affairs, has been under a cloud since it forcibly entered the Jamia Millia Islamia campus earlier this month and brutally attacked students. It isn't the only police force in India to use facial recognition software to track protesters. The New Indian Express had also reported that police at Osmania University in Hyderabad were seen making videos of the demonstrations. HuffPost India could not independently confirm multiple tweets about policemen at various protests walking around with Android tablets to identify protesters through facial recognition. Writing for architecture and design magazine Dezeen on the Hong Kong protests, historian Owen Hopkins pointed out that facial recognition software poses the biggest threat to "those whose lives are already economically precarious, who can't afford to lose their jobs, or whose behaviour is somehow different to "normal": subcultures, migrants, those who identify as LGBTQ and other minority groups".

Cover you mouth and nose + eyes or forehead. You can use make up and face paint too. Look it up if you have time but there are some simple and cheap solutions. pic.twitter.com/9XQS9JX3HW — Sanitary Panels (@sanitarypanels) December 29, 2019

STR via Getty Images A police personnel aims his gun towards protesters during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in Kanpur on December 21, 2019. - Thousands of people joined fresh rallies against a contentious citizenship law in India on December 21, with 20 killed so far in the unrest. (Photo by STR / AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

In order to minimize their risks, people need to start taking steps to beat facial recognition systems, taking a lesson from protesters in Hong Kong who have sustained their movement for months now, bringing a sizeable amount of International pressure against the Chinese government. The Hong Kong protesters also tried using masks and face paint, these were soon banned by the police. In turn, the protesters started using lasers to ‘blind’ the cameras tracking them, while others toppled lampposts with cameras on them.

Hong Kong protestor spoofs facial recognition AI with LeBron’s face and my respect for these guys just hit a whole new level pic.twitter.com/XIdKFSAEX5 — John Noonan (@noonanjo) October 16, 2019

According to a report from The Brookings Institution’s Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technology Initiative, there are some guardrails that people should be demanding when it comes to facial recognition software: It recommends that there be limits on how long data should be stored; data sharing should be restricted; there should be clear notification when facial capture is being done, and minimum accuracy standards need to be met. Third party audits are also required; and collateral information collection (metadata) must be minimized, the report said. Srinivas Kodali, an independent security researcher, wrote a ﻿Twitter thread on the uses of facial recognition during the protests. “The Hyderabad Police again for example uses an app TSCOP, to check if your photo is any crime database. Hyderabad police has been randomly stopping people and checking if they are criminals,” he noted.

Nandan nilekani might say you are data rich, but its not you its the state. This idea of making you data rich before using it to make you actually rich is bullshit. All it did is make crony capitalists like @Product_Nation rich. — Srinivas Kodali (@digitaldutta) December 28, 2019

In terms of more direct action, Kodali said, “One can use a mask or paint their face. There are different ways to confuse a facial recognition system with assymetrical face structures by painting their face to resemble an animal or by wearing masks. However it will be difficult if the AI is equipped to track a citizen’s walking style.” Even when facial recognition doesn’t work, it’s dangerous While facial recognition is a dangerous tool in terms of privacy and security, they can pose a threat even when they don’t work properly, as there is little room for oversight and appeal. Bengaluru-based Pranay Prateek, co-founder of SigNozIO, tweeted a ﻿thread about his experience with automated policing systems based on computer vision when he was caught jumping a red light. “The traffic policeman had a device with fines registered on my vehicle number. There were some 3-4 fines which I knew nothing about. Interestingly, there was one fine for triple riding,” Prateek said. “This surprised me - as I never triple ride. When I asked the traffic policeman - as to who registered this - he said that it is automatically detected by CCTV camera.”

😤 Now having worked in computer vision in past, I know how inaccurate these algos could be. Using such algos to register fine against people - and asking them to pay for it - is just state-sponsored harassment to me — Pranay Prateek (@pranay01) December 28, 2019