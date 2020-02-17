PRAKASH SINGH via Getty Images Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament House in New Delhi on February 1, 2020.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Delhi Police had lived up to Sardar Valllabhai’s Vallabhbhai Patel’s advice of remaining “calm” despite “provocation” while dealing with miscreants with a “firm hand”.

Shah was speaking at the 73rd Raising Day ceremony of the Delhi Police when he called it one of the leading metropolitan police forces in the country and the world which has foiled attempts to create disturbance without fail.

Shah’s comments come in the wake of a series of incidents in the capital where the Delhi Police has been accused of either gross brutality or sheer apathy.

The home minister’s statement stood in stark contrast to Delhi Police action seen in the CCTV footage released by the Jamia Coordination Committee on Sunday which showed paramilitary and police personnel beating up students inside the library in Jamia Milia Islamia on December 15.

The university confirmed to the Indian Express that footage was from its library, but refused to comment on the video.

The Delhi Police had in December denied entering the library.