CCTV Video From Jamia Millia Islamia Appears To Show Cops Assaulting Students In Library

The video is dated 15 December when the Jamia locality witnessed violence during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, with protestors accusing the police of excesses and violent crackdown even on those protesting peacefully. While the Police pointed towards protestors, accusing them of indulging in violence, the latest video appears to bolster the claim made by protestors about the Delhi police’s unprovoked violence against them. HuffPost India has been unable to verify the authenticity of the video.

NEW DELHI—A 49 second CCTV video clip released by the Jamia Millia Islamia Co-ordination Committee late on Saturday on social media appears to show that the Delhi Police officials entered the library of the Jamia Millia Islamia university library, assaulted students without any provocation and took them in custody.

Watch this and realise what kind of trauma and brutality #JamiaMilliaIslamia students faced on the hands of @DelhiPolice . Students studying in library are being attacked and brutalised for no fault of theirs. #JamiaProtests pic.twitter.com/1yxRK0Ic7b

In an interview with HuffPost India within hours of the violence, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, who led the effort to get students from the Jamia Millia Islamia university out of police custody on December 15 and 16, said, “The way in which the police entered the university premises, attacked boys and girls studying there, is wrong. It cannot be tolerated. There should be a judicial inquiry into this, And whoever is faulty should be revealed.”

Shockingly, Khan also said that students told him that officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) against “The CRPF soldiers also behaved roughly with them. Apart from beating them up, they also told the students, “Modi is doing right. Why are you protesting?” They beat up those students relatively more, who had a beard. They also beat up a Maulana,” he claimed.

Regarding the latest video, a representative of the co-ordination committee told HuffPost India that a detailed statement regarding this video will be released on Sunday. This report will be updated once the statement is issued.

The Delhi Police, on its part, said it will “investigate it”. It remains unclear if it meant investigation of its own officers’ conduct or the authenticity of the video or both.