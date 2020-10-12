Adani’s Vizhinjam Seaport Is Eating Up Thiruvananthapuram's Beaches And Fishing Villages

Syed Shiyaz Mirza The current state of the lone road that connects the domestic terminal of Thiruvananthapuram airport with the city. The view is from Shangumukham beach.

Shanghumukham Beach, just outside the domestic terminal of Trivandrum International Airport in Kerala, no longer exists. Once among the most popular landmarks in the city, it now lies completely submerged in the Arabian Sea. Large, angry waves have also eaten away at the coastal stretch of the only road that connects the domestic terminal to the rest of the city. Vehicles bound for the airport now struggle to pass through the narrow stretch that remains of the once well-laid road. Still unsatiated, the sea has now started advancing towards the airport itself.

According to Vijayan Joseph, a former researcher with the International Ocean Institute, coastal erosion started in the region in the 1970s when a minor breakwater was constructed for the Vizhinjam fishing harbour. However, the advancement of the sea has accelerated alarmingly after construction began in 2015 on Thiruvananthapuram’s much-touted Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport.

The Rs 7,525-crore seaport is being built in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) between the Kerala government and the Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd (AVPPL), a subsidiary of the Ahmedabad-based Adani Group’s Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ), which won a bid for the project five years ago. Initially slated for completion in 2018, the project has been plagued by delays, but promises to be India’s deepest port, capable of handling 80% of the country’s cargo trans-shipments.

The state government has contributed 360 acres of land to the project and permitted AVPPL to reclaim 130 acres from the sea. But some environmentalists, activists, and fish workers blame the upcoming seaport and the construction of its breakwater for large-scale coastal erosion that is wiping out more than three dozen fishing villages, threatening the very existence of areas such as Kovalam, Valiyathura, Beemapally, Vizhinjam, Veli, Kallumoodu and Muttathara.

Dr K.V. Thomas, a scientist with the National Centre for Earth Science Studies, told HuffPost India that the coastal erosion in the Vizhinjam-Shanghumukham Region will become worse in the coming years, even posing challenges to the airport and several establishments of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Veli and adjacent Thumba. “Unfortunately, neither the environmental nor livelihood impacts of the project have been assessed sufficiently or accurately. The port is irresponsibly sited in the erosion-prone coast of Thiruvananthapuram. Studies indicate that the coastline is not braced to subsume the potential impacts from construction and operation of the Vizhinjam port,” he said.

Pointing to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification of 2011, according to which the construction of ports is not permissible in coastal areas prone to high erosion, Joseph expressed concern about further deterioration. “Only 600 metres of the 3.1 kilometre breakwater has been completed so far. You can imagine the horrific situation once the work gets completed.” he said. One of the earliest opponents of the project, Thomas now heads the People’s Vigilance Forum, a civil society group that consolidates protests against the construction of the seaport.

According to T. Peter, general secretary of the National Fishworkers Forum and a resident of the coastal village of Veli, the project has started affecting the livelihood of fish workers in the entire area. He told HuffPost India that sea erosion has already left 172 families homeless and that fishing would be reduced due to the maritime traffic and associated risks of coastal pollution once the project is operational. Peter died of pneumonia and multiple organ failure induced by Covid-19 on October 8, a week after speaking to HuffPost India.

Environmental activist Thomas Lawrence also expressed concern about the rapidly deteriorating situation. “Thiruvananthapuram is famous for its beautiful beaches like Shankhumukham, Kovalam, Valiyathura, Beemapally, Vizhinjam, and Veli. They all are eroding because of coastal erosion. Last year alone, 603 people from 143 families in the coastal fishing villages were shifted to relief camps due to incursion of the sea,” he told HuffPost India.

Both AVPPL and the Kerala government vehemently deny charges of coastal erosion and ecological destruction. The compliance report of the seaport project for October 2019-March 2020, issued by AVPPL in consultation with the Kerala government, states that there is no shoreline degradation in the area as projected by those who oppose the project.

This denial comes a year after Kerala Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma had acknowledged that construction of the breakwater for the port had led to high tides and erosion of the Thiruvananthapuram coast. The minister declined to comment when asked about the issue and her earlier statement by HuffPost India.